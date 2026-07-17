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OUR NAME IS MARA to Receive Staged Reading at National Dance Institute in Harlem

The reading will take place on Saturday, August 1st.

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OUR NAME IS MARA to Receive Staged Reading at National Dance Institute in Harlem

A staged reading of DaMonique Ballou's play Our Name Is Mara will be presented on Saturday, August 1st at The National Dance Institute in Harlem. Tickes are on sale now. 

When her father misses her spelling bee, 12-year-old Mara begins to suspect that something's amiss. It doesn't help that her mother and grandmother evade answering questions about her father's whereabouts. Anxious for answers, Mara interrogates her neighbor, demands answers from her family, and then discovers that her father has been hospitalized.

This play is a family tale that examines whether and how a daughter's love can inspire a father to seek help for his mental health, and if a father's absence can be forgiven.

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More on Jacques d'Amboise Center for Learning & the Arts at National Dance Institute for Learning & The Arts
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