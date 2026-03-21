A GAY MASSEUR'S GUIDE TO HAPPY ENDINGS to Appear as Workshop Show in NYC's SPARK Theatre Festival

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Following a series of sold-out workshop performances in Provincetown and Off-Off Broadway, A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings, a bold and darkly comedic solo show written and performed by Austin Jennings Boykin, will appear as a workshop production at New York City's SPARK Theatre Festival for one night only on April 15.

The performance is at 7 p.m. on April 15 at TADA! Theater.

Blending sharp humor with raw honesty, A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings follows a struggling actor in New York City who turns to "gay massage" to make ends meet. What begins as a cheeky exploration of sex work quickly unfolds into a deeply personal story about desire, sobriety, identity, and the complicated ways we seek validation and connection.

The piece has been developed through previous workshops at Provincetown's Red Room and Off-Off Broadway at The Chain Theatre, where it garnered strong audience response and continued refinement. The SPARK Theatre Festival presentation marks the first performance of the play since bringing on dramaturg/producer Anna Koppelman, and offers a sneak peek at this evolving work ahead of its Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer.

All iterations of A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings have been directed by Joe DeStefano.

"This is about the stories we tell ourselves to survive, the ways we perform for others, and what happens when those performances start to crack," said Jennings Boykin.

Known for its daring and diverse lineup, the SPARK Theatre Festival provides a platform for new work and emerging voices. This workshop presentation offers audiences an early look at a piece that pushes boundaries while remaining grounded in deeply human questions.