NYU Shakespeare in the Square to Present Queer JULIUS CAESAR in NYC

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The production explores the radical intersections of power, violence and queerness: Cassius and Brutus, the main conspirators behind Caesar's death, grapple with their love for each other throughout the assassination of Julius Caesar and its bloodier aftermath. Julius Caesar is FREE and OPEN TO PUBLIC. Donations collected during performances April 24th through the 26th will go towards New York Immigration Coalition, an umbrella advocacy group that connects and supports over 200 immigrant and refugee rights groups.

Harry "Xueyun" Zhai and Audrey Cohen are directing this queer rendition of Julius Caesar, starring Lucy Von Herff(Julius Caesar), Jack Garrett, Salim Ishimwe, Kendall Cato, Priyal Sahai, Mariam Yar, Arielle Handler, Hana Vo, William Buck, Gigi McMillion, Andy McAdams, Samuel Yang, and Kashvi Ramani.

Performances will take place at 7:30 PM on April 24 and at 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM on April 25 at the Green Oasis Community Garden, with an additional performance at 5:30 PM on April 26 at Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park.

The creative team includes Intimacy Director Jasen Cummings, Fight Director Eli Meyers, Stage Managers Sophie Druskin and Lucía Grunko, Stage Crew/Props Master Arthur Bilodeau, Set Designer Ella Freeman, Costume Designer Laila Ali Diaz, Costume Assistant Lev Wasserman, Associate Producer JC Jinxian Chang, and Graphic Designer Jess Eichen.