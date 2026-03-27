NO BODY CARES: AMERICA'S FAVORITE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM To Play NYC & Stockbridge

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The Humanist Project will present NO BODY CARES: AMERICA'S FAVORITE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM, a solo performance conceived, written, and performed by Michael F. Toomey. The production will be staged in New York City and at The Foundry in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

The performance follows the Grim Reaper after a workplace injury leaves him without health insurance and facing mounting medical bills. The piece uses clown, satire, and physical theater to explore the structure of the American healthcare system. The runtime is approximately 60 minutes.

NO BODY CARES: AMERICA'S FAVORITE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM is written and created by Michael F. Toomey and The Humanist Project. The performance blends physical comedy, clown work, and theatrical storytelling to examine themes including healthcare access and medical debt.

The cast includes Mia Alexandra, Jon Mykul Bowen, and Fernando Zermeno Garavito.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

NEW YORK CITY

April 11 & 12

THE FOUNDRY (WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA)

April 18 & 19

ABOUT THE HUMANIST PROJECT

The Humanist Project is a Brooklyn-based theater company focused on developing new work through play-based performance practices. The company has presented original productions, participated in the New York Fringe Festival, and developed workshops for artists and non-performers.