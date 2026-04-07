Midnight Snack Productions To Present The New York Premiere Of WITH BATED BREATH By Mark-Eugene Garcia

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The New York Premiere of Mark-Eugene Garcia's comedy With Bated Breath will run at Frigid New York this spring.

Welcome to Virgin, Minnesota-a town so stuck in its ways that even the cows might be celibate. Mayor Frankie is determined to save the town from economic doom by bringing in a new factory, run by the brilliant but no-nonsense Dr. Corazon De La Fuente. But here's the twist: the factory manufactures sexual enhancement pills, and it doesn't take long before things start to get... steamy.

Just as the townsfolk are warming up to the idea of jobs, an accident sends a mysterious cloud of sex-enhancing mist floating through Virgin. Now, the once-uptight residents are overcome with desire, and all their repressed urges start bubbling up like a Midwestern hot dish left on high. Under the watchful (and hilariously judgmental) eye of Old Lady Warner, the whole town is turned upside down as everyone deals with newfound lust, confusion, and a whole lot of awkward conversations.

"With Bated Breath" is a laugh-out-loud romp about how one small town gets a big dose of hormones and learns to loosen up-ready or not!

The production is directed by Rodrigo Ernesto Bolaños. The cast includes Federico Mallet Flores as Oliver Cox/Gunner Warner, Dylan Glick as Ulaf Anderson/Mona Lurie, Matthew Penalva as Mayor Frankie, Duncan Pflaster as Pastor Johnson, Martha Lorena Preve as Dr. Corazon De La Fuente, Erin Solér as What's Her Face/Randy Johnson, and Kirstin Wolf as Old Lady Warner/Blondie Peterson.

The production is produced by Aaron Clark Burstein, stage managed by Tori Oatway, with scenic design and props by Adrian Walker, intimacy coordination by Katie Royse Ginther, and costume design by Tearzah Rai.

Performances are on April 24th, April 25th, May 1st, and May 2nd at 7pm and April 26th and May 3rd at 2pm.