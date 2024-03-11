LaMicro Theater Presents THE BRIDGE/EL PUENTE As Part of ESCENA SUR 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate its 20th anniversary, LaMicro Theater has announced a staged reading of The Bridge/El Puente, written by playwright Sandra Ruiz and as part of ESCENA SUR 2024.

Two of its productions, Nanas and La Cantante Calva en el McDonald's, earned awards from HOLA (Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors).

One of LaMicro's special programs is ESCENA SUR. Since 2014 ESCENA SUR has presented playwrights of Latin origin in a festival format of staged readings.

In 2023 LaMicro called for an open play submission and received many works, all relevant and important for the community. The themes deal with belonging, immigration, gender identity, among others.

After long deliberations, the play selected was The Bridge/El Puente, by playwright Sandra Ruiz, from San Diego, California.

The play delves into a Latino family and the many challenges they face in today's society. The Bridge/El Puente will be presented in English to celebrate LaMicro Theater's 20th anniversary in New York.

The Bridge/El Puente will be directed by Fiamma Piacentini. Playwright Sandra Ruiz will attend the reading and the audience will have the opportunity to talk with her.

Cast: Gilat Géricault, Jacqueline Guillén, Ernesto De Villa Bejjani, Paola Poucel, Georgina Saldaña, and Bryant Jager.

Sandra Ruiz

Born and raised in San Diego, Sandra Ruiz has been in the theatre arena for over 20 years.

As a playwright her work has been produced by the Actor's Alliance Festival of San Diego. Her one-woman show, Nice Girls Don't Dance, was produced twice at El Centro Cultural de la Raza in Balboa Park, San Diego.

Her acting credits include: Venus in Fur, which earned her a San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Nomination; The Drowning Girls, Our Lady of the Tortilla (OnStage Playhouse); El Huracán, The Motherf**ker with the Hat (Cygnet Theatre); 4.48 Psychosis and a Midsummer Night's Dream (UCSD), among others.

About LaMicro Theater

Founded in 2003, LaMicro Theater is a renowned independent, nonprofit theater company based in New York City. Its mission is to present contemporary works from Latin America, Spain and/or Latinos in the US, written in Spanish, English or bilingual versions. LaMicro has worked in collaboration with artists of various nationalities and disciplines. Among his most successful productions are Escena Sur Festival, Nanas and La Cantante Calva en el McDonald's. The last two won awards from HOLA (Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors). LaMicro also offers educational programs (theater workshops, narrative, screenwriting, playwriting, and English as a second language classes) in public and private schools, among other organizations.