Joseph Lymous to Present TURNING TIGERS INTO PANCAKES at YALL Comedy Fest in NYC

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Fresh off a celebrated run of Turning Tigers Into Pancakes at Dixon Place, actor and comedian Joseph Lymous will return to the stage this spring with a one-night-only condensed festival version of the show as part of the YALL Comedy Fest.

Taking place Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 6:30 PM at Asylum NYC, the performance offers audiences a rare chance to experience a tightly crafted, high-energy version of Lymous' breakout solo work.

Lymous' Turning Tigers Into Pancakes blends storytelling, stand-up, and revival-style theatricality into something deeply personal and disarmingly funny. The show tracks his surreal and often chaotic life experiences, from conversion therapy to the suspicious deaths of twenty-six hamsters. All of it is filtered through a comedic lens that is both irreverent and unexpectedly tender.Directed by Jon Riddleberger, the piece continues a creative partnership rooted in bold theatrical storytelling.

The April performance arrives at a moment of growing visibility for Lymous. He recently appeared as George in Season 1 of The Chair Company, the new HBO series from Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, best known for I Think You Should Leave and Friendship. Joseph's additional credits include appearances on The Other Two and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, along with live performances at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival and Just for Laughs.

While his screen work continues to expand, it is on stage where Lymous has built his reputation, particularly within New York's downtown theater and comedy scene. Turning Tigers Into Pancakes has become a defining piece of that trajectory. It is a genre-bending solo show that embraces absurdity, vulnerability, and joy in equal measure.

The full-length production was recently recorded and is currently seeking distribution. This festival performance offers a timely opportunity to experience the work live in a new format before its next chapter.

Presented as part of the Yes, And Laughter Lab initiative, YALL Comedy Fest is dedicated to showcasing comedy that engages with social issues while delivering sharp, original humor. The festival runs April 8-10, 2026 and brings together a diverse slate of performers pushing the boundaries of what comedy can do.

The evening pairs Lymous with comic Kate Sisk in a double-bill of solo show excerpts. Sisk, known for appearances on Comedy Central and viral Don't Tell Comedy sets, will present material from a new hour exploring body image, gender transition, and identity. While the two performances are separate works, together they create a dynamic night that highlights two distinct, rising comedic voices.