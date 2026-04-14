IHRAF FESTIVAL: HANNAH ARENDT To Be Presented At 30th Street Theater

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​​​​​The International Human Rights Art Movement will present the IHRAF Festival: Hannah Arendt at 30th Street Theater in New York City from June 5–7, 2026.

The festival will feature 15 performances selected from 100 submissions, using theater, dance, music, and puppetry to explore the ideas of social philosopher Hannah Arendt and their relevance today. Single tickets will be priced at $25, with additional programming including a public discussion with artists and scholars.

Presented in conjunction with the Hannah Arendt Center at Bard College and supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the festival will examine themes including the “banality of evil,” human rights, totalitarianism, and truth in politics through performance.

IHRAF FESTIVAL: HANNAH ARENDT SCHEDULE

The festival will open on Friday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. with a program featuring The Banality of Being a Balloon by Emmanuelle Zagoria, Flaco by a collective, Free to Change the World by Megan J. Minturn/MJM Dance, Cultured by Notch Theatre Company, and Get Home Safe by Poppy Louise Miller.

On Saturday, June 6 at 3:00 p.m., a free discussion presented by the Hannah Arendt Center at Bard College will bring together artists and scholars to examine how Arendt’s ideas have shaped the featured works.

A second evening program on Saturday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m. will include Songs Against Silence by Rashmi Singh, Hysterical Women by Contremune Dance, I Need A New… by Meghan Duffy, The Supremes by 88 Wash Productions, and On Thinking by Cecilia Whalen Dance.

The festival will conclude on Sunday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m. with performances including Hannah Arendt: a Cantastoria by Redwing Blackbird Theater, Living The Dream by Dylan Horowitz, This Together by Rebecca Lloyd-Jones, Small Things That Go Boom! by Marcus Harmon, and an excerpt from The Sky is Green and The Grass is Blue by DoubleTake Dance Company.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Performances will take place at 30th Street Theater, located at 259 West 30th Street in New York City. Tickets for individual events will be available for $25, with sales opening April 15. Additional details and ticketing information are available through the festival’s official channels.