GOD! THE ONE-MAN SHOW to Play Two Nights at Actors Theatre Workshop with Rich Potter
Performances will take place on July 17 and 18 at Actors Theatre Workshop.
For two nights only, Rich Potter will bring God! The One-Man Show to New York City on July 17 and 18 at Actors Theatre Workshop. But what was God doing before the Big Bang? Obviously, performing a few last-minute miracles—like juggling, magic, deep philosophy, and fart jokes. In this "prequel" to The Bible, Potter reprises his role as the Creator of Everything That Ever Was, Is, or Will Be in a one-man comedy enjoyed by heretics and believers alike. One audience member called it "better than 9 years of Catholic school!"
Humans under 13 years old are welcome with an open-minded parent. Rich Potter is the co-founder of Washington, D.C.'s Clown Cabaret. He co-wrote and performed the Shakespearean send-up Delusions of Grandeur and the silent film noir comedy The Heist. A former clown with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Potter has toured internationally with his comedy, juggling, and variety act.
His credits also include Big Apple Circus Clown Care at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, performances at corporate events and international festivals, appearances at The Kennedy Center and the Vice Presidential Mansion, and television appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with David Letterman.
Performances of God! The One-Man Show take place July 17 and 18, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at Actors Theatre Workshop, 145 W. 28th St., 3rd Floor, New York City (Chelsea). Tickets are $30.65 general admission.
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