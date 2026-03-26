Emerging Artists Theatre to Present PORTRAIT OF THE BIRTHDAY BOY

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EMG Productions, Forgotten Ones, and the Emerging Artists Theatre are presenting the 60-minute dramedy "Portrait of the Birthday Boy," written by Eugene M. Grygo and directed by Rachael Langton.

"Portrait of the Birthday Boy" is a risqué, time capsule, dramedy about the topsy-turvy lives of four gay Bostonian men in 1989. They have gathered in a cabin in Vermont to celebrate Owen Czaja's 30th birthday and are trying to help him find true love and maybe an escape from his past.

The cast features: Jeremy Lynch as Owen; Brooks Hope as Max; Rick Benson as Reg; Duane Ferguson as Jared. The creative team includes Alexandra Scordato, associate producer; Julia Donlon, stage manager; Amanda Bowman, props designer; Thomas J. Donohoe II, sound designer; and Scarlet Yousif, intimacy coordinator and designer.

This provocative production has two performances on April 8 at 7 pm and April 10 at 9 pm as part of the 2026 Spring Spark Theatre Festival in NYC. Performance takes place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th St., (2nd Floor), New York, NY 10001.

Tickets are $22.50 and are available at https://shorturl.at/8aQvk

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. The bi-annual festival, which runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases 50+ new dance pieces, plays, solo shows, cabaret, and musicals. www.emergingartiststheatre.org