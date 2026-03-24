DIAMOND MESH MANIFESTIVAL To Launch At Paradise Factory Theatre This Summer

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Diamond Mesh Incorporated – Theatrical Productions will present the first DIAMOND MESH MANIFESTIVAL, running July 16 through August 9 at the Paradise Factory Theatre in New York City.

The festival will feature three mainstage productions: Club 27 by Maeve Z. O’Connor, starring Faith Pasch; Piss.jpg?format=auto&width=1400 (Working Title) by Michael Gardiner and Justin Jager, directed by Daniel Yaiullo; and The Silly William Gambit by Matt Bader, directed by Justin Jager.

Club 27 is a one-person work based on interviews with Faith Pasch, exploring themes of fame and loss. Piss.jpg?format=auto&width=1400 (Working Title) is a two-character play set in a kitchen environment. The Silly William Gambit follows a chess player engaged in a series of matches tied to personal stakes.

In addition to the mainstage lineup, the festival will include short plays and special events, with additional programming to be announced.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at the Paradise Factory Theatre in New York City. Additional information, including schedules and submission details, is available at diamondmeshinc.com.