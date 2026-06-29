CINDY OF ARC to Make Provincetown Debut at The Wilde at Gifford House

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Following its New York City residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, CINDY OF ARC will make its Provincetown debut with a one-night-only performance at The Wilde @ Gifford House (9 Carver Street) on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 7:15 p.m.

Written by and starring Cynthia Kaplan, CINDY OF ARC was a finalist for the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater. The comedy rock musical is directed by Emmy Award-winning writer and Tony Award-nominated producer Dani Davis and features Kaplan alongside Dan Barman and Zachary Larson.

The musical explores themes of religion, politics, sex, and popular culture through comedy and original songs as Cindy of Arc guides audiences through what she describes as an "abridged history of the lies men tell."

"Frankly, I'd hoped to retire my horse, Buttons, after this last election, but for some reason the world keeps demanding political, feminist, subversive, comedic work, with rock songs and a hot band, and so we'll be here, performing Cindy of Arc until the Twelfth of Never or a woman becomes president, whichever comes first," said Kaplan. "My one hope is that people leave the theater having laughed hard, sung along when invited to but not when not, been outraged, then headed back out of the theater inspired to do something. Performances of Cindy of Arc have raised over $12,000 for local and national reproductive rights organizations. We're pretty chuffed about that."

The production has received praise from a number of critics, with Time Out New York writing, "You'll laugh until you can't breathe," while CBS News commentator Nancy Giles called Kaplan "the funniest, funkiest white girl I've seen."

CINDY OF ARC was first presented as a concert film, filmed during the pandemic in a Cape Cod barn, and premiered at the 2021 Cinequest Film Festival. The show was subsequently developed through workshops at Dixon Place and Five Angels Theater before receiving productions at venues including The Bitter End in New York City, Seattle's Intiman Theatre, Baltimore Theatre Project, Bridge Street Theatre in the Catskills, and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

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