CHAPTER MEETING World Premiere to Open at Wild Project in NYC
The show runs through August 1, 2026.
Perfect10s' world premiere of Chapter Meeting, A socialist comedy for the people!, written and directed by Taylor Jon Gonzalez, opens tonight! The show runs through August 1, 2026 in a limited engagement at Wild Project, located at 195 East 3rd Street in New York City.
An all-night DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) chapter meeting in Brooklyn devolves into chaos when one member reveals the unthinkable: he got a job.
The cast, all alumni of Upright Citizens Brigade, includes Michelle Chan-Bennett (Netflix is a Joke), Kiko Soirée (Dear Kiko), Kelly Whitley (The Others of Oz) and Ihea Inyama (UCB Maude Night). The production team includes Z Cameron (Light Design) and Abigail Landesman (Assistant Director & Stage Manager).
Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, with matinees on Sundays at 2pm. Run time is approximately 100 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $40. Perfect10s is an underground theatre project created by Taylor Jon Gonzalez and Kelly Whitley. The community-driven collective started with the express goal of producing original work by New York City's most exciting voices.
|
Oldies but Goldies (Extended Run)
The PIT Mainstage (7/26-7/26)
|
A Tom Lehrer Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (7/29-7/29)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Broadway Takes On The 80s
The Cutting Room (9/14-9/14) PHOTOS
|
Fool for Love
Vino Theater (8/06-8/08) PHOTOS
|
Oil & Whiskey
The Bitter End, Laurie Beechman, Prohibition, The Rat NYC (7/15-8/12) VIDEOS
|
Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
SAY MY NAME
AMT Theatre (7/23-7/26)
|
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
American Theatre of Actors (ATA) (7/25-7/26)
|
That Math Show
Theater555 (6/11-8/16)