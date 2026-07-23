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CHAPTER MEETING World Premiere to Open at Wild Project in NYC

The show runs through August 1, 2026.

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CHAPTER MEETING World Premiere to Open at Wild Project in NYC

Perfect10s' world premiere of Chapter Meeting, A socialist comedy for the people!, written and directed by Taylor Jon Gonzalez, opens tonight! The show runs through August 1, 2026 in a limited engagement at Wild Project, located at 195 East 3rd Street in New York City.

An all-night DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) chapter meeting in Brooklyn devolves into chaos when one member reveals the unthinkable: he got a job.

The cast, all alumni of Upright Citizens Brigade, includes Michelle Chan-Bennett (Netflix is a Joke), Kiko Soirée (Dear Kiko), Kelly Whitley (The Others of Oz) and Ihea Inyama (UCB Maude Night). The production team includes Z Cameron (Light Design) and Abigail Landesman (Assistant Director & Stage Manager).

Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, with matinees on Sundays at 2pm. Run time is approximately 100 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $40.  Perfect10s is an underground theatre project created by Taylor Jon Gonzalez and Kelly Whitley. The community-driven collective started with the express goal of producing original work by New York City's most exciting voices.

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CHAPTER MEETING, Socialist Comedy, to Make World Premiere at Wild Project NYC
CHAPTER MEETING, Socialist Comedy, to Make World Premiere at Wild Project NYC
6/23/2026
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