CHAPTER MEETING, Socialist Comedy, to Make World Premiere at Wild Project NYC

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Perfect10s will present the world premiere of Chapter Meeting, A socialist comedy for the people!, written and directed by Taylor Jon Gonzalez, running July 22 - August 1, 2026 in a limited engagement at Wild Project, located at 195 East 3rd Street in New York City. Opening night is July 23.

An all-night DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) chapter meeting in Brooklyn devolves into chaos when one member reveals the unthinkable: he got a job.

The cast, all alumni of Upright Citizens Brigade, includes Michelle Chan-Bennett (Netflix is a Joke), Kiko Soirée (Dear Kiko), Kelly Whitley (The Others of Oz) and Ihea Inyama (UCB Maude Night).

The production team includes Z Cameron (Light Design) and Abigail Landesman (Assistant Director & Stage Manager).

Performances are Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Run time is approximately 90 minutes with an intermission. Tickets are $40 with early-bird discounts available.

Perfect10s is an underground theatre project created by Taylor Jon Gonzalez and Kelly Whitley. The community-driven collective started with the express goal of producing original work by New York City's most exciting voices.

Taylor Jon Gonzalez is a playwright, director and teacher based in New York City. For over a decade, he's helped develop a number of influential underground projects such as Perfect10s, The Diverse As Fuck Comedy Festival, Flexx Magazine, deadass, Lo-Fi NYC and youarenotalone. He's one-half of the comedic duo, Havana Club, and teaches improvisation at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

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