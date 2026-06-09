CANARY: AN AMERICAN MYTH to Make Staged Reading Debut at Rogue Theater Festival

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This July, Rogue Theater Festival audiences will travel deep into the coalfields of West Virginia with Canary: An American Myth, a staged reading of a new play by playwright Meghan Martin that blends history, folklore, music, and Greek mythology to tell the story of the miners who fought for their lives, their families, and their futures.

Set against the backdrop of the West Virginia Coal Wars of the early twentieth century, Canary follows Kitt, a miner who wants nothing more than to provide for his family and stay out of trouble. But when dangerous working conditions, private mine guards, and mounting tensions threaten his community, Kitt finds himself pulled into a struggle much larger than himself. Through the eyes of Caleb, Kitt's young son, the miners' fight becomes intertwined with the myth of Icarus. As Caleb learns stories of wings, flight, and impossible dreams, the play explores the risks ordinary people take when reaching for something better.

For Martin, who grew up in West Virginia, the story is deeply personal.

Rather than presenting the Coal Wars as a straightforward historical drama, Canary frames the story through the lens of Greek mythology, drawing parallels between the miners' fight for survival and the story of Icarus.

Music plays a central role in the production, weaving together traditional labor songs, Appalachian storytelling traditions, and live folk instrumentation. Mandolin, improvised foley and instrumentation through found objects, and shape-note-inspired harmonies help create a world where history and myth coexist.

The title itself comes from the canaries once carried into coal mines to warn workers of deadly gases. In the play, the canary becomes both a literal and symbolic figure-a warning, a witness, and a reminder of the cost of ignoring danger.

While Canary explores labor history, Martin hopes audiences will see connections to the present day.

Presented as part of Rogue Theater Festival, Canary: An American Myth will be performed on July 12 at 2:00 PM at The Flea Theater.

Canary: An American Myth is written by Meghan Martin and directed by Meghan Martin and Khiry Starghill, with music and movement by Halley Platz and Gabby Conan.

For audiences interested in American history, Appalachian culture, folk music, or stories about ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary things, Canary offers a powerful reminder that some of the most important myths are the ones we lived.

The cast features Xander Black, Jeremy Byron, Alan CordoBa, Devin Funnye, Kevin Gonzalez, Saturday Lawson, Hila Naus, Michael Norton, Halley Platz, Casey Reardon, Mark Stephen Kopas, Bryan Patrick Stoyle, and Ann Marie Taglavore

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