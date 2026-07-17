BLUES BBQ FESTIVAL to Return to Hudson River Park for 26th Annual Edition

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Hudson River Park released the lineup for the 26th annual Blues BBQ Festival on Saturday, August 15th, from 1:00 to 9:00 pm at Pier 76. Grammy-winning 92-year-old Blues legend Bobby Rush will headline the free, daylong celebration, bringing world-class live blues music along the Park's scenic Hudson River setting.

A beloved summer tradition dating back to 1999, this festival features performances from acclaimed blues artists and standout local acts, alongside some of New York's finest barbecue pitmasters and refreshments from popular local vendors. Music lovers can enjoy performances across two live stages, take part in dance lessons, test their mettle in Hot Sauce Alley, browse the festival marketplace and enjoy family-friendly activities and games for all ages.

The 2026 Blues BBQ Festival is supported by Hudson River Park Friends and the Jazz Foundation of America. Media partners include WBGO, WFUV and WNYC. The event is part of Hudson River Park's 2026 season programming, which features hundreds of free public events throughout the year.

“Even after 26 years, Hudson River Park's annual Blues BBQ Festival is still feeling young. And why not? Delicious barbeque, icy cold drinks, our spacious waterfront setting, and the stellar line-up of top-notch blues performers still feed the soul.” said Noreen Doyle, President and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust. “We're grateful to Hudson River Park Friends and the Jazz Foundation of America for keeping this tradition alive, fun and free for all New Yorkers and all visitors.”

“What could be better than sizzling blues, cool jazz, scrumptious BBQ and scenic waterfront views on a hot summer day in New York City!” said Connie Fishman, Hudson River Park Friends' Executive Director. “Friends is proud to continue its long-standing support for this signature music festival on Pier 76 and live music all summer in Hudson River Park.”

The Blues BBQ Festival mainstage lineup will showcase the diversity of the blues genre, from musicians with a background in traditional soul to high-energy modern performers that light up the dance floor.

This year's mainstage headliner is Bobby Rush, a three-time Grammy-winning legend and Blues Hall of Famer, making his only New York City appearance of the year. A cultural icon with a decades-long career, Rush recently contributed to the soundtrack of the Oscar-winning film Sinners and is the subject of the upcoming documentary King of the Chitlin' Circuit. Rush's esteemed career includes multiple gold-certified records, including his breakout hit Chicken Heads in 1971. He brings energy, history, and passion to the Blues BBQ main stage for an unforgettable performance.

Joining Rush on the main stage this year are soulful electric blues singer Sugaray Rayford, accordion and zydeco legend Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, Southern soul and roots-rock powerhouse Bywater Call, and Howlin' Hurd, whose raw energy and blues-driven sound make him a local favorite.

The Second Stage, which is curated and presented by the Jazz Foundation of America, will bring incredible sounds from local artists. The stage will showcase acclaimed musicians Radam Schwartz on the iconic Hammond B3 organ, bassist Melvin Davis, vocalist Kathryn Farmer, and Gregory Lewis' Organ Monk Sings, celebrating the rich traditions and evolving sounds of blues and jazz.

Iconic BBQ staples, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Jase's BBQ, Kimchi Smoke Barbecue, Tikkun BBQ, and Dickson's Farmstand Meats are back to serve up fantastic food at this year's festivities, offering a wide range of barbecue favorites and regional specialties. Newcomers to this year's food lineup include Bark BBQ, showcasing Dominican flavors cooked with Texas techniques, and Monk's Meats, serving up delicious plant-based barbecue dishes. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a variety of desserts from La Newyorkina and Fan Fan Doughnuts, along with refreshing local beers throughout the day.

This year also marks the return of the popular Hot Sauce Alley, where you can sample a variety of hot sauces from small-batch, NYC-based makers and take home your favorites. Additional festival programming will include interactive activities, like games and a touch tank of Hudson River critters and family-friendly offerings throughout the day. Dance the day away on the river on the Blues Dance Floor with free dance classes between main stage acts. And don't miss this year's hot sauce competition, where brave contestants will put their taste buds to the test by taking on fiery sauces from Hell's Kitchen for a chance to earn ultimate bragging rights – and sauce to take home.

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