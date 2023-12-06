Young Russian Refugees Share Their Stories in SPACEBRIDGE at La MaMa

Being presented on December 9.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere Photo 1 Video: The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefi Photo 3 Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster
Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broa Photo 4 Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Young Russian Refugees Share Their Stories in SPACEBRIDGE at La MaMa

Eleven teenage Russian refugees in NYC – most of whom are living in sheltered circumstances throughout the city –  will be joined by 8 American-born youngsters at a special work-in -progress performance presentation entitled SpaceBridge on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 pm at La MaMa’s new Community Space, located at the theater’s 74 E. 4 St. location in the East Village, it has been announced by Mia Yoo, La MaMa’s Artistic Director.

 

The SpaceBridge presentation– created by and under the leadership of La MaMa resident artist Irina Kruzhilina, and designed to build bridges across cultures – is the culmination of a two-month workshop program that has brought together these Russian teens and their American counterparts in the shared creative environment. It offered Russian youth, living in displacement with no certainty of the future, a chance to navigate their experiences as refugees and share them with their American peers.

Over the course of nine workshops, they collectively envisioned an alternative future where their intercultural friendships were embraced and supported. They designed an ideal school and town to promote a sense of belonging and created imaginative tools to address feelings of alienation between Russia and the United States. Among the visual projects, the 20 youngsters created their own handmade models of what the United Nations might – and should – look like, were they able to express their own needs as U.N. constituents. 

At the December 9 event, the youngsters – all aged 10-14 – will share their vision for the future and urge the audience to make this vision a reality.

Ms. Kruzhilina notes that what the future may hold, along with the inherent desire for freedom – and the literal and figurative cost of freedom – are among recurring themes in the dialogue and creativity that has resulted from the SpaceBridge program. 

For further information visit Click Here

 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
TADA! Youth Theater Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Two Original Musicals Photo
TADA! Youth Theater Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Two Original Musicals

The Drama Desk award-winning TADA! Youth Theater has revealed its 2024 season marking its 39th Anniversary.

2
Hear Play Audio Theatre Launches New Podcast Season With a New Christmas Comedy, THREE WIS Photo
Hear Play Audio Theatre Launches New Podcast Season With a New Christmas Comedy, THREE WISE GUYS

The Audio Theatre podcast HEAR PLAY has announced the release of its new season with a production of THREE WISE GUYS by Scott Alan Evans and Jeffrey Couchman. Three Wise Guys is based on the short stories “Dancing Dan’s Christmas” and “The Three Wise Guys” by American humorist Damon Runyon, whose work is also the basis for the musical GUYS AND DOLLS. 

3
Photos: Inside Opening Night of the Public Theaters MANAHATTA Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of the Public Theater's MANAHATTA

Mary Kathryn Nagle’s MANAHATTA officially opened last night for its New York Premiere at The Public Theater. Directed by Laurie Woolery, the production has recently been extended through Saturday, December 23. Check out photos from opening night here!

4
Photos: Inside THE ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR Featuring James Taylor and Gaby Moreno Photo
Photos: Inside THE ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR Featuring James Taylor and Gaby Moreno

See photos from the Saturday, December 2nd show of The Energy Curfew Music Hour, featuring the Grammy Award-winning band Punch Brothers with James Taylor and Gaby Moreno as special guests.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II Video
Photos/Inside the Staged Reading of AGAINST HIS WILL at City Center Stage II
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You