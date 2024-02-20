What Will the Neighbors Say? to Present World Premiere of THIRD LAW at Culture Lab LIC

What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC will present the World Premiere of Third Law, an interactive theatrical experience created by What Will the Neighbors Say?, directed by Coral Cohen at Culture Lab LIC, May 9-26.

Third Law is an interactive theatrical experience, working to maximize audience agency and bring them into the heart of art making using technology. Through a digital game board, the audience has the unique opportunity to shape the world of the play and the characters in it, collaborating with the artists and each other to co-create a performance that can only happen live and in person. Combining high-concept art installation design with performance and gameplay, Third Law brings us together in space in a visceral and dynamic way - and it’s never the same twice.

Third Law is devised and performed by Shani Matoaka Bekt, Sam Hood Adrain, Megan Mariko Boggs, Pablo Calderón-Santiago, James Clements, and Melannie Vásquez Lara. The design team includes Lighting Design by Jacqueline Scaletta, Sound and Video Design by Cosette Pin, and Set Design by Jessica Cancino (recipient of 1/52 Project Design Grant). Third Law was developed in part during a BRIClab Residency at BRIC (Brooklyn, NY).

Performances are scheduled on Thursday, May 9 at 7pm & 8:30pm, Friday, May 10 at 7pm & 8:30pm, Saturday, May 10 at 2pm, 4pm, 7pm & 9pm, Sunday, May 11 at 2pm & 4pm, Thursday, May 16 at 7pm & 8:30pm, Friday, May 17 at 7pm & 8:30pm, Saturday, May 18 at 2pm, 4pm, 7pm & 9pm, Sunday, May 19 at 2pm & 4pm, Thursday, May 23 at 7pm & 8:30pm, Friday, May 24 at 7pm & 8:30pm, Saturday, May 25 at 2pm, 4pm, 7pm & 9pm, and Sunday, May 26 at 2pm & 4pm. Tickets ($25 for General Admission and $50 for a Cover Your Neighbor ticket) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com. Special pricing is available through the Students, Seniors, and Sundays program. The experience will run approximately 45 minutes.

This work was made in part with the help of Theater Mitu’s Artists-At-Home program and is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council as well as with funds from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Coral Cohen (Director) is a director, writer, and performance deviser based in Brooklyn. Her work spans multiple forms, mediums and subjects, but is largely defined by an emphasis on creative collaboration and deep engagement with the people and subjects she approaches. In Winter 2019, she produced, conceived, and directed Between the Threads, an ensemble created movement-theatre piece about Jewish women exploring their relationship to their Jewish culture, traditions, spirituality, and intergenerational trauma at HERE Arts Center. The piece also had a short run in the DC area in Summer 2019. In Fall 2019, she directed a live performance of Hannah Goldman’s In the Kitchen, featuring personal storytelling about Arab-Jewish women and culture passed down through food. In Fall 2020, they adapted In the Kitchen into an audio play paired with a recipe box designed by Awafi Kitchen. In Fall 2021, excerpts of the audio play were featured as part of a group installation “I Mean…How Do You Define Safety?” as part of the exhibit “A Fence Around the Torah: Safety and Unsafety in Jewish Life” at the Jewish Museum of Maryland. Coral co-created and directed "Third Law," with What Will the Neighbors Say? And is the vice-chair of the WWTNS? Board of Directors.

Coral also wrote and directed short film “Wresting Place,” which is slated to premiere in 2024.

Assistant Directing credits include: Fefu and her Friends (Theatre for a New Audience, dir. Lileana Blain-Cruz); My Heart is in the East (La MaMa E.T.C, dir. Jen Wineman); S 16 Luna Nera (La MaMa E.T.C, Gian Marco Lo Forte). She is part of the SDCF Observership class 2015/16 and 2017/18 and a member of the inaugural Director's Track at the legendary Siti Company Summer Training Intensive in 2018. BA-Theatre Arts/Directing, Pace University.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood. www.wwtns.org