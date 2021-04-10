WILD WEST SPECTACULAR, The Musical, Comes to The Cody Theatre

Welcome to the town named after William F. Cody, better known as "Buffalo Bill". As you will come to learn while visiting Cody, "Buffalo Bill" is famous for a lot of things, but he is most well-known for his world-renowned traveling show, "Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show". His show traveled all over the world and today his legacy lives on through museum exhibits, reenactments, and even a live Disney show in Paris. Cody was a performer at heart so what better way to tell his amazing life story than through an entertaining, original full-length musical, performed in the very town he helped establish.

Wild West Spectacular, The Musical is not only historical but hysterical. Audience members will see history come to life with added humor as Annie Oakley, "Wild" Bill Hickok, Frank Butler, and other colorful characters of the west join Buffalo Bill's dream to become the world's greatest showman. From start to finish; the acting, singing, and dancing in this fun, unexpected, action-packed production has audiences returning every year.

Wild West Spectacular, The Musical is produced by Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, a local nonprofit performing arts organization in Cody, Wyoming. Summer 2021 will mark the 6th consecutive summer season. It is a 4-time award winning "Best Wild West Show" from True West Magazine and TripAdvisor's 2020 Travelers Choice. The season runs for six weeks during the summer months in downtown Cody, Wyoming at the Historic Cody Theatre.

2021 Season:

Opening Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30

July 1-4 performances at 2:00

July 7- August 7 performances every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday at 7:30.

The Cody Theatre; 1171 Sheridan Ave. Doors open 30 min before performances.

Tickets are $20, $12 kids 6-12; kids 5 and under are free.

Tour busses and large groups welcome; call 307-527-9973 for ticketing.

Tickets are available in advance at www.codywildwestshow.com, at the box office/Sweets Soda Pop Bar, Cody Trolley, or at the door if available.