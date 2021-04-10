Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WILD WEST SPECTACULAR, The Musical, Comes to The Cody Theatre

Audience members will see history come to life with added humor as Annie Oakley, "Wild" Bill Hickok, Frank Butler, and more!

Apr. 10, 2021  

WILD WEST SPECTACULAR, The Musical, Comes to The Cody Theatre

Welcome to the town named after William F. Cody, better known as "Buffalo Bill". As you will come to learn while visiting Cody, "Buffalo Bill" is famous for a lot of things, but he is most well-known for his world-renowned traveling show, "Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show". His show traveled all over the world and today his legacy lives on through museum exhibits, reenactments, and even a live Disney show in Paris. Cody was a performer at heart so what better way to tell his amazing life story than through an entertaining, original full-length musical, performed in the very town he helped establish.

Wild West Spectacular, The Musical is not only historical but hysterical. Audience members will see history come to life with added humor as Annie Oakley, "Wild" Bill Hickok, Frank Butler, and other colorful characters of the west join Buffalo Bill's dream to become the world's greatest showman. From start to finish; the acting, singing, and dancing in this fun, unexpected, action-packed production has audiences returning every year.

Wild West Spectacular, The Musical is produced by Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, a local nonprofit performing arts organization in Cody, Wyoming. Summer 2021 will mark the 6th consecutive summer season. It is a 4-time award winning "Best Wild West Show" from True West Magazine and TripAdvisor's 2020 Travelers Choice. The season runs for six weeks during the summer months in downtown Cody, Wyoming at the Historic Cody Theatre.

2021 Season:

Opening Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30

July 1-4 performances at 2:00

July 7- August 7 performances every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday at 7:30.

The Cody Theatre; 1171 Sheridan Ave. Doors open 30 min before performances.

Tickets are $20, $12 kids 6-12; kids 5 and under are free.

Tour busses and large groups welcome; call 307-527-9973 for ticketing.

Tickets are available in advance at www.codywildwestshow.com, at the box office/Sweets Soda Pop Bar, Cody Trolley, or at the door if available.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
Quentin Earl Darrington, Miriam Silverman and More to Star in Audio Production SHIPWORM Photo

Quentin Earl Darrington, Miriam Silverman and More to Star in Audio Production SHIPWORM

Ralph B. Peñas VANCOUVER to be Presented by Ma-Yi and The Chicago International Pup Photo

Ralph B. Peña's VANCOUVER to be Presented by Ma-Yi and The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival

MINE by Shayna Strype to be Presented in Virtual Livestream by Dixon Place Photo

MINE by Shayna Strype to be Presented in Virtual Livestream by Dixon Place

New Musicals From Jeff Talbott, Will Van Dyke & More Featured in New York Theatre Barn Photo

New Musicals From Jeff Talbott, Will Van Dyke & More Featured in New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series


More Hot Stories For You

  • Enjoy AN ENCHANTING EVENING with Julian Schwarz at Palm Beach Symphony
  • Kravis Center For The Performing Arts Presents KRAVIS CREATES! Virtual Summer Arts Program
  • Alex Brightman, Jerry Mitchell & More to Take Part in The Broadway Artists Intensive with the Kravis Center For The Performing Arts
  • Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces 2021-2022 Season Featuring World Premiere of THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS and More