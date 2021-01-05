Virtual Stage Company Releases New 'Show-Stopper Series' With Songs From HADESTOWN, SPONGEBOB, RAGTIME & More

The up-and-coming Virtual Stage Company has released a series of six "show-stopping" numbers from hit Broadway shows, all available to stream on YouTube.

A few months ago, Alex Schecter (Anne Frank, Off B'Way) and Kelly Grago (Pout-Pout Fish, Nat'l Tour) co-founded The Virtual Stage Company. The team gathered an all-star cast of approximately 70 performers and utilized innovative and captivating editing techniques to create "The Show-Stopper Series." The duo's distinct style has set a new standard for virtual theatre and wowed viewers who have been craving an upgrade from the typical "Zoom musical."

"First and foremost, we are performers, and our theatrical training informs our editing techniques to bring as many elements of live theatre to the screen as possible," says Kelly Grago, Co-Founder.

The cast includes performers right from Broadway, National Tours, Television, and Off-Broadway shows, including Montgomery Lamb (School of Rock, B'way), Cordelia Comando (John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, Netflix), Steven Telsey (Book of Mormon, Nat'l Tour), Jake Levy (Anatasia, Nat'l Tour), Marie Eife (Wicked, Nat'l Tour), Patrick Scott McDermott (Les Mis, Nat'l Tour), and Bridget Werner (Waitress, Nat'l Tour), to name a few.

Though the ensemble has never met in person, clever videography and intricate audio mixing makes it seem as though they are in the same space. Each cast member recorded their materials from the safety of their own home and sent their video and audio to The Virtual Stage Company team to piece together... the result is like nothing you've ever seen. The collective effort led to a production that is thoughtfully orchestrated-- one which sets a new bar for virtual entertainment.

The company's motto is "capturing the magic of the stage, on screen." The team aims to accomplish this by creating a cohesiveness throughout their work, as to avoid reminding the audience that each piece was filmed in many different places. "It's all about respecting virtual theatre as an art form, while using aspects of live theatre to create an engaging production," says Alex Schecter, Co-Founder.

The Show-Stopper Series is comprised of six songs: "Wait For Me" (Hadestown), "Just A Simple Sponge" (The SpongeBob Musical), "'Til We Reach That Day" (Ragtime), "Move Toward The Darkness" (The Addams Family Musical), "Some Kinda Time" (Dogfight), and "When I Grow Up" (Matilda the Musical).