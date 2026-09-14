Video: Talia Suskauer Stars In 'Dear Lorraine' Music Video From Tevi Eber's SO FAR, SO GOOD

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Composer, lyricist, and playwright Tevi Eber shared ​ “Dear Lorraine,” the first music video from his new musical So Far, So Good. The video stars Talia Suskauer ​ (Wicked, Walk on the Moon, Parade), marking the first public material from a project Eber has been writing since 2017.

“Dear Lorraine ” is a nostalgic ballad in which Sarah harnesses righteous anger towards a lover who left her with more questions than answers. Two more videos are on the way: “Who's Laughing Now?,” an uptempo anthem about finding personal agency and leaving the past behind, starring Alyssa Fox (Wicked 20th Anniversary), and “You Should Come,” a duet between exes reluctantly reigniting something they thought was over, featuring Laura Darrell (Kid Victory, Barrow Street Sweeney Todd, Maltby and Shire's Waterfall).



About So Far, So Good:

Delafield College of the Arts is dying. Once a hallowed place for outsiders, misfits, and creatives of all stripes to come together and bank on their dreams becoming a reality, it's on life support. Also in triage is Andy and Amy's marriage. Once students at Delafield with purpose and promise, they now both teach there, harboring resentment. Amy arrives in the Hamptons to visit Sarah, her college roommate and best friend, for a weekend meant to be an escape, only to find that Sarah has vanished into a new life with a man no one quite knows or trusts, and a security that looks less like happiness and more like a fallacious cocoon. Back in NYC, Andy reconnects with an old flame, Lori, and sorts through his baggage, but Lori has an agenda of her own.



If they save the school, can they save themselves? More importantly, should they? So Far, So Good. asks what happens when everyone around you loses the same future at the same time, and whether letting go of the person you were is enough for the person you've become.



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