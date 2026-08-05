Video: THE WANDERER Performs 'Ride With You' on GOOD DAY NEW YORK

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The cast of The Wanderer appeared on Good Day New York yesterday, performing the show's original song "Ride With You" highlighting the new musical about rock and roll icon Dion DiMucci. Watch video of the performance.

The Wanderer tells the true story of Dion DiMucci, tracing his journey from his Bronx upbringing and meteoric rise to fame with Dion and the Belmonts through addiction, heartbreak, survival, and ultimately redemption. The musical features many of Dion's best-known hits, including "Runaround Sue," "A Teenager in Love," "I Wonder Why," "Ruby Baby," "Abraham, Martin and John," and the title song, "The Wanderer."

Following its television appearance, the production also received another boost as "Ride With You" was selected as The Coolest Song of the Week on Stevie Van Zandt's Underground Garage. The song will begin airing August 10 on SiriusXM Channel 21.

The Wanderer had its world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2022. The musical is written by Charles Messina and directed by Kenneth Ferrone.

The creative team includes choreographer Sarah O'Gleby and music director, orchestrator, and arranger Sonny Paladino. The production is produced by Jill Menza, Charles Messina, Stevie Van Zandt, and Maureen Van Zandt.

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