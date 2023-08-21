VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY to be Presented in Concert at The Green Room 42

The performance is set to take place on October 16.

Aug. 21, 2023

IN CONCERT: VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY a musical looking at one of 20th century history's darkest times from a new and inspiring angle. Music & Lyrics by Kevin Cloud with a book by Lisa Kenner Grissom. Music Direction by Andrea Grody and additional story by Allison Cloud.

It is the true story of the heroic Jewish resistance fighters - led by rebellious teenage girl and a young poet - from the Vilna ghetto of Eastern Poland.

A special concert version will be presented Monday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m. at GREEN ROOM 42, located in: YOTEL New York Times Square, 570 10th Ave, New York City.

In this concert version of this stirring new musical, the characters of this rebellion are a brave group of young bohemians that formed a secret brigade to combat their enermies in unique and creative ways. With a klezmer-influenced pop score by composer/lyricist Kevin Cloud, VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY is inspired by real-life Jewish heroes Vitka Kempner, Abba Kovner, Hirsh Glick, and Avram Sutzkever.

LISTEN TO ONE OF THE SONGS: Vilna My Vilna

Allison and Kevin Cloud are a married writing team based out of Kansas City. Kevin, a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, and Allison, a stage performer, first collaborated on the musical, ROAR, which won the Kansas City "Best of Fringe" award in 2021, as well as the Arts KC Inspiration Grant and the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission. VILNA is their second musical collaboration. Kevin and Allison are proud members of the Dramatists' Guild and BMI.

Book writer, Lisa Kenner Grissom is an award-winning Los Angeles-based screenwriter, playwright, and producer whose work explores complex social issues through intimate relationships, often through a female lens. Her multiple award-winning short film, TATTOO YOU, is based on her Samuel French published one-act play of the same name. Full-length plays include: HERE COMES THE NIGHT, MOTHERLAND, FOUR CHAMBERS (Winner, Jean Kennedy Smith Award, KCACTF), BUILDING THE PERFECT CHAIR, and SHELTER.





