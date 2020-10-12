VIDEO: WICKED CLONE's Indiggo Twins Release Short Film 'Take Off Your Mask'

"The medical mask is only temporary, but the true us, unmasked, is what makes US great again," state the Indiggo Twins who surprise us with another exquisite video entitled "Take off Your Mask", part of their off Broadway creation-musical, bestelling novel and cast recording album "Wicked Clone or How to Deal with the Evil" released under Broadway Records.

Watch the short musical film "Take Off Your Mask" below.

"Nature, animals, birds, children teach us to be free, ludic, simple, authentic, unaltered, unlying, uncompromised, unconcealed, umasked," speaks firmly Gabriela Modorcea , the composer and orchestrator of 'Take Off Your Mask" and the 5-min younger twin sister of the Indiggo duo.

"While we encourage you to keep your medical masks on, we encourage you to take off the other mask, to be real, like nature, 'with all your flaws & laughs,''adds Mihaela Modorcea, the writer and painter of the Indiggo Twins' costumes.

"With 'Take Off Your Mask' we have wanted to showcase the entire orchestra created by the sounds of birds and animals, the greatest accompanists. We have thrived to make a video to thank the caretakers, the keepers and protectors of these marvelous creatures of our heavenly-earth who teach us unconditional love and to go back to our roots...

Moreover we feel so much reverence towards the beauty and habitat of the Bronx Zoo created for these divine creatures of God. We felt proud to be American citizens and part of this great garden of love," both Indiggo Twins utter in praise.

"We thank all our special co-stars, starting with the symphonic trills of the toucan-birds who started a staccato aria overtaken by the great blue turaco who stole their spotlight singing its heart out louder and louder! The blue bird magnificently sang for 10 minutes straight to prove that she is the best soprano soloist of all of them birds. We were alone in the entire area and felt honored to be the only guests that attended the marvelous concerto. When the other audience members started to walk by, the birds became suddenly silent, as if nothing had happened and we were the only recipients of their secrecy," relates Mihaela, enthralled.

"Then visiting the baboons reserve, everyone was expecting an acrobatic show. Yet they were simply too busy jumping and fighting and the mother teaching her little newborn to eat and walk. Then Gabriela kindly asked them 'Girls, do a somersault or something'. And the playful beings went on the prove themselves. Somersault after somersault they performed for us all, as if they were Olympic gymnasts." Gabriela adds with engrossed enthusiasm.

"Our hearts were melted by the long kisses of graceful ballerina-swans and by the grizzly bears who hugged each other with fluffy claws of love. Squirrel monkeys eager to showcase their dance and jumps from bamboo branch to branch enchanted us.

One of our greatest highlights were the gorillas. A beautiful, melancholic female started doing yoga. Before our eyes, she has stretched her hamstrings, doing wide splits for more than an hour. Nobody could disturb her ritual. Not even her long-gazing husband who was watching her from a rock amidst fog, as if smoking from a long cigar. All the children were in awe, and so were we.

Then, we jumped for joy at the children's zoo feeding the goats and sweet alpacas. We were swept away by the little blue penguin-swimmers of 30 cm - the cutest creatures on earth.

At the very end of our paradisiacal journey, we attended a 20-minute sweet concerto of the sea lions who have been singing and bouncing, dancing their tails out.

Truly amidst nature, we find our true selves and respect towards the greatness of our good planet earth."

