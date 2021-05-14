VIDEO: Stephanie Lynne Mason Premieres New Cooking Show FOOD IS A LOVE LANGUAGE - COOKIN' WITH STEPH

Today, Stephanie Lynne Mason who recently starred in the critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish directed by Joel Grey announced her new cooking show, "Food is a Love Language - Cookin' with Steph". Each episode will be linked to a different hunger organization on a "donate if you can" basis. It will be able to be streamed on IGTV, YouTube, and Facebook.

Watch the first episode below!



In a statement, Mason said "I've always thought of food as a love language. It's a way of caring for ourselves and others. Through food, we can share our traditions with each other and pamper our loved ones with dietary needs with recipes that aren't just delicious but nourish the soul. It's a way of coming together and when we infuse our food with love and caring, it makes the world a better place!"



The cinematography is done by Merete Muenter and Drew Seigla, music is composed and mixed by James Scheider, and intro animation/branding by Natalie Budnyk.



Stephanie Lynne Mason: a native of Columbus Ohio, is a New York City based actress. Prior to the Broadway Shutdown, she starred as Hodl in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish directed by Joel Grey after having been in the 2015 Broadway revival of Fiddler directed by Bartlett Sher. She also enjoyed touring the country as Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet and working in regional theater, her favorite role having played Louise in Gypsy with her dog as Chowsie. Stephanie has enjoyed cooking and bringing in many sweet treats for castmates.