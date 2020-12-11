VIDEO: Nicole Raviv Releases 'French Holiday (A Hanukkah Love Story)'

Nicole Raviv, Canadian/Israeli international singer-songwriter and official National Anthem singer for the New York Islanders has released a new song and music video for Hanukkah titled "French Holiday (A Hanukkah Love Story)! The song is an original big band jazz duet Raviv wrote and directed in French and Hebrew. The song features Raviv singing with Israeli singer Omer Sháish, and was a collaboration with an award-winning Israeli pianist Assaf Gleziner and a local New York producer Kenny Lopez, who put it all together during quarantine.

Check out the video below!

Filmed by Emma Brawley

Filmed in Manhattan's Upper West Side starring Broadway's own Annabelle Wachtel (School of Rock) and Jacob Morrell (Kinky Boots National Tour), the two young stars bring a little taste of theater back for the 2020 holiday season!

The video tells the tale of a French Jewish girl arriving in NYC to spend the holidays there, meets an Israeli boy who shows her around, and they celebrate and dance together.