Urban Stages To Present Premiere Reading Of Gary Apple's New Musical Comedy ON THE FLIP SIDE

Urban Stages Theater is presenting the premier reading of On The Flip Side, a new jukebox musical by Gary Apple as part of their "Winter Readings Series." Jukebox musicals about legendary superstars have packed Broadway houses over recent years, so Apple decided to create one for artists who will never have a jukebox musical of their own -- namely, One-Hit Wonders. All of the songs in On The Flip Side are the sole hits of the artists who originally recorded them.

The comedy tells the story of a self-centered singer who finds himself cursed with only one hit song. He has been compelled to sing it for thirty years at oldies festivals, state fairs, and shopping malls. Desperate and miserable, he seeks the help of a quirky gypsy fortune teller, who sets him out on a quest of redemption to undo the curse.

His quest is brimming with favorite songs ranging from 1964 to 2010. These include hits such as Love Potion #9, Spirit In The Sky, Venus, Bittersweet Symphony, Windmills Of Your Mind, Macarena and many others. To help set up the story, the show also contains two original songs by Paul Libman (music) and Gary Apple (lyrics).

The cast includes Broadway veterans Brandon Williams (Getting The Band Back Together) and Stephane Duret (Kinky Boots) along with Off-Broadway and Regional Theater performers Zak Risinger, Cory Gibson, Julia Marson, Regina Gibson, Kodiak Thompson, Iris Beaumier, Travis Mitchell, and Nea Somogyi.

The reading is being Directed by Jay Stern with Musical Direction by Logan Medland. It's presented by Urban Stages along with producer Michael Vezo of Mostly Musicals.

Gary Apple has written extensively for sitcoms and animation, including The Simpsons. His musical comedy Christmas In Hell was produced Off-Broadway by The York Theatre Company in 2018. His one-act comedies, including When God Comes For Breakfast You Don't Burn The Toast, have received hundreds of performances throughout the country.

The reading will be presented on Wednesday Feb. 16th at 7pm & Thursday Feb. 17th at Urban Stages Theater, located at 259 W. 30th Street.

For more information call Urban Stages 212 421-1380.