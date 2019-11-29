Urban Stages Presents Two Free Reading This December - #NWORD By Christian Elder and PULP VERITE By Crystal Skillman

Urban Stages Frances Hill, Artistic Director and Antoinette Mullins Literary Manager announce selections for the December play readings.

On December 4th #NWORD written by Christian Edler is directed by Vincent Scott, starring Disnie Sebastien with Max Samuel and Shabazz Green will be presented.

#NWORD brings two Brooklyn mothers together who clash when one woman's child is seen calling the other's son the "N" word in a video online. After tempers flare from the incident, the mothers and their husbands form a friendship before betrayal is exposed.

Playwright Christian Elder is a poet, filmmaker, playwright that is based in Los Angeles. His play INSEX, was honored with a stage reading at the Billie Holiday Theater in the fall of 2018. His film "Big Meet" staring Lane Carlson was the recipient of an Earth Award. He founded Old Hat Productions and independent publishing press Old Hat Press.

On Thursday, December 5th Urban Stages will present Crystal Skillman's PULP VERITE directed by Kristan Seemel.

In Pulp Verite, Joy is a member of a filmmaking collective where she is captured and held overseas for three years. After being released she returns to the USA to reunite with her friends with the hope of bringing her sister who is still a captive with the ISIS home. Their strength as a collective, youthful ideology, and commitment to the cause are shaken to the core.

Ms. Skillman's play Open had a sellout run at the TANK theater this summer earning a NY TIMES and TONY Critics Pick. Other plays include Geek, King Kirby, Another Kind Of Love, and Cut. Pulp Verite was announced on the 2019 Kilroys list as Honorable Mention. Crystal is the musical book writer of Mary and Max which was awarded the 2018 MUT Critics Prize and just opened in Austria on an international tour.

Both readings begin at 7pm at Urban Stages located at 259 W 30 Street.

For more information and reservations call Urban Stages 212 421-1380.





