United Palace to Open Grand Foyer for Uptown Theater Evening

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On August 14, United Palace will open the doors of its magnificent Grand Foyer for an intimate evening of original theater by Uptown artists in one of New York City's most extraordinary architectural spaces.

For one special night, audiences will experience two original productions by Uptown theatermakers, surrounded by soaring ceilings, hand-carved walls, a sweeping staircase, and dazzling Baroque chandeliers.

Adrián Miranda writes, directs, and performs in Uptown Books, a new work rooted in the stories, memory, and cultural life of Northern Manhattan. The production features Kelsey MacDonald, Jorge 'Tuto' Taveras, Jeunina 'Junie' Bergado, Gabe Gutierrez, Rosey Murrah, Jonathan Ellers, Ellis Morales, Megan Troost, and Assistant Director Michaela Lichvanova.

Award-winning theatermaker Edu Díaz creates and performs in Your Queen Presents: PETRUS, a darkly comic solo performance inspired by the extraordinary true story behind Beauty and the Beast. Set during the Renaissance, the production features Associate Director Federica Borlenghi and Costume Designer Pablo Jesús Gatto.

Together, the two performances transform the Grand Foyer into an immersive theatrical landscape where contemporary Uptown voices meet one of New York City's most iconic historic landmarks. Theatre in the Foyer takes place on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 7:30 PM in the Grand Foyer of United Palace, 4140 Broadway, New York, NY.

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