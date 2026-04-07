ULSTER AMERICAN Starring Matthew Broderick Extends for Two Weeks at Irish Repertory Theatre

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Irish Repertory Theatre will present a two-week extension for the sold-out American Premiere of Ulster American by David Ireland, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, and starring Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick, Geraldine Hughes and Max Baker. Ulster American began previews on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre on March 6, 2026, and opened March 15. Previously set to close May 10, the show will now run through May 24, 2026.

Ulster American by David Ireland dissects the intersection of identity politics, ego, privilege, and the Northern Irish "Troubles" with satirical precision.

On the evening before rehearsals begin for her new work, Ulster-born playwright Ruth Davenport (Geraldine Hughes) visits the home of English director Leigh Carver (Max Baker), along with Oscar-winning Hollywood star Jay Conway (Matthew Broderick) who has just arrived in London to star in the world premiere. What begins as a cordial gathering to discuss the upcoming production quickly descends into a brutal psychological brawl as egos, ideologies, and historical baggage collide. A theatrical hand grenade disguised as a drawing-room comedy, Ulster American explosively reveals some raw contradictions at the heart of modern storytelling and political posturing.

Tickets to Ulster American are available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets are available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep’s GreenSeats membership.