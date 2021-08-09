Tonya Pinkins' Socio-Political Horror Film RED PILL to Have NYC Premiere at 19th Annual Image Nation Outdoor Festival

Tonya Pinkins, Kampfire Films, One Race Media, Mother Films and Paul Hsu have announced that the socio-political horror film RED PILL will have its NYC premiere as part of the 19th Annual Image Nation Outdoor Festival. The one-night only event takes place on Friday, August 13th at St. Nicholas Park (135th Street and Saint Nicholas AvenueNew York, NY 10030). The screening is FREE to the public and the festivities begin at 7:00 PM, with the film starting approximately at 8:30 PM or sundown.

Joining Pinkins prior to the film are several of her co-stars including, Kathryn Erbe, Luba Mason, Jake O'Flaherty, and Adesola Osakalumi for a talkback.

Tony award-winning Black actress Tonya Pinkins has written, directed, and produced her first feature film, RED PILL, that from its inception in 2019 a scary wake-up call about American politics. A frightening and visually stunning metaphor for all our fears, a remarkably prescient film about the current political climate is profoundly relevant right now. The weaponization of Whiteness themes in the film resonate with today's fervor, particularly during #Uprising2020 and as the Becky/Karen trope assumes a greater place in White consciousness. Watch the trailer here.

On the eve of the 2020 election, a posse of six progressives ride into red country armed with heart, humor, and naiveté, what they really need is heavy artillery. Despite the glaring warning signs that Cassandra (Pinkins) is so keenly aware, the group ignore the red flags and focus on their triumphant dreams of getting the vote out. A frightening prescient look at the weaponization of Whiteness in America; their dreams of getting the vote out are quickly slashed-death is their final ballot entry.

"I wrote my own personal GET OUT," says Pinkins, "#Uprising2020 is White people waking up to the world Black and Brown folks have always known. Black women are intimately familiar with "Becky" and "Karen," White women, who on the low end of the spectrum treat us as invisible, and on the high end weaponize their whiteness and sometimes cost us our lives. RED PILL's #Karensgonewild is a dose of what's coming to America if liberal Whites don't wake up."

Eight-time Grammy award-winning Latin music star Rubén Blades (Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Curtin (Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, Homeland), Kathryn Erbe (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Tonya Pinkins (Fear The Walking Dead, Madame Secretary), Colby Minifie (The Boys, Fear the Walking Dead), Luba Mason (Person of Interest, NYPD Blue), Jake O'Flaherty (Criminal Minds, Shameless) and Adesola Osakalumi (Sex & The City 2, Ice).

The director of photography is John Hudak Jr. (Dysgenesis, Clinton Road, The Incoherents, Jackie Boy). The film edited by Minji Kang (The Five, And the Dream That Mattered, Anniversary), and features an award-winning sound/music department with sound design by Paul Hsu (The Glorias, Salt, Captive State, Fighting, The Giver), sound editing and re-recording mixing by Michael Barry (The Glorias, Men in Black, A Quiet Place, Mamma Mia!, The Bourne Legacy) and music supervision by Carter Little (The Glorias, The Man with the Iron Fists, Soundbreaking: Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music, Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present, I Saw the Light). The film is produced Katie Rosin (Closure, Liza Anonymous). Post-Production services provided by Technicolor-PostWorks NY.

Tonya Pinkins is the Tonya Award-winning veteran of nine Broadway shows, numerous Off-Broadway shows, daytime dramas: As The World Turns and All My Children; Night Time Series: Army Wives, Scandal, Gotham, Fear The Walking Dead and Madame Secretary. She will be appearing in the upcoming STARZ series Run The World and is currently filming Women Of The Movement for ABC playing the grandmother of Emmett Till. Tonya received the 2020 Rachel Crothers Leadership Award from the League of Professional Theater Women and the 2020 Franky Award for extraordinary impact on contemporary theater and performance. Tonya has won the Tony, OBIE, Drama Desk, Out Critics Circle, Garland, LA Drama Critics, 3 Lortel, Audelco, Monarch, NAACP Theater, Stage Raw, Alfred Drake and Clarence Derwent Awards. She was nominated for 3 Tonys, Olivier, Joseph Jefferson, Helen Hayes, Drama League, Soap Opera Digest, NAACP Image, Ovation, NOEL, Audience Choice, Black Theater Alliance and the Saturn Award. Tonya is an outspoken activist who made the New York Times for roasting herself. Tonya is the author of Get Over Yourself: How to Drop the Drama and Claim the Life You Deserve. Tonya's podcast covers the hot topics of the day, especially what Tonya calls the Red Pilling Of America.