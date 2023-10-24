Theater Resources Unlimited and Leviathan Lab to Present Benefit Reading of Scott C. Sickles' MARIANAS TRENCH

In association with Theater Resources Unlimited's TRU Diversity initiative, Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander theatre artists, will present a benefit reading of MARIANAS TRENCH, the first piece in a new speculative fiction trilogy by WGA award-winning and Emmy-nominated writer Scott C. Sickles, directed by Janet Bentley (Producing Artist, Roly Poly Productions). The benefit reading will take place on Monday, November 6th, at 7:00 p.m. at Houghton Hall Arts Community, located at 22 East 30th Street, NYC and will feature Nik Duggan, Jinn S.Kim, Chad Anthony Miller, Jon Okabayashi, Christine Verleny, Perri Yaniv, Nicholas Yenson, and Morgan Zipf-Meister. All proceeds will benefit Leviathan Lab's showcase production of MARIANAS TRENCH in Late Spring 2024. The reading will be followed by a reception. Pay-What-You-Wish tickets may be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2272216®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fevents.humanitix.com%2Fmarianas-trench-reading?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About MARIANAS TRENCH

Teddy Passanante and Anzor Khasanov are eleven-year-old pen pals. Teddy is an unathletic, half-Korean nerd living in a liberal U.S. made up of what used to be Blue States. Anzor is the child of Muslim refugees trapped in a militant right-wing Christian theocracy that used to be the Red States. The boys know their correspondence is mandated and monitored by Anzor's government. MARIANAS TRENCH is the first installment of a love story between two men from when they're 11-year-old pen pals until the end of the world nearly 50 years later.

To contribute to MARIANAS TRENCH, visit https://leviathanlab.org/supportleviathanlab.

About Theater Resources Unlimited

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.

About TRU Diversity

Through an ongoing program dedicated to highlighting BIPOC voices, including developmental readings of new works and a quarterly series of Town Hall conversations engaging an inclusive representation of the theater community, TRU affirms its commitment to fostering change in a slow-to-change industry.

"As our community of theatermakers continues to make strides to represent the most inclusive range of works on stage, it is vital to cultivate and maintain an inclusive space to develop and spotlight this abundant pipeline of creativity," explains TRU board member Janel C. Scarborough.

About Leviathan Lab

Founded in 2009, Leviathan Lab is an award-winning not-for-profit creative studio whose mission is the advancement of Asian and Asian American (A/AA) performing artists and their work. Through the speaking of A/AA artists' words, and the presentation of A/AA bodies, presence, and gestures, Leviathan works to open spaces that promote social justice, bridge communities, and assert the power of art to change the world. We function as a lab where artists can be courageous, experiment, and thrive, even as they create works that captivate the audiences we serve. www.leviathanlab.org

ABOUT HOUGHTON HALL ARTS COMMUNITY

Houghton Hall Arts Community is a vibrant rehearsal, meeting and gathering space for performing and visual artists in the NoMad neighborhood of midtown Manhattan. The rehearsal and arts management facility offers a mutually beneficial relationship with the Church of the Transfiguration, an inclusive church with historic ties to the theatre community.Houghton Hall Arts Community envisions a strong, collaborative group of artists, independent non-profit theatre companies, and arts entrepreneurs all helping one another persevere and thrive in the competitive New York artistic marketplace. www.houghtonhallarts.org