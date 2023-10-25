The Theatre Geeks Anonymous Podcast Talks With Robby Sandler And Lizzie Hagstedt On Their New Musical, HEREVILLE

Theatre Geeks Anonymous, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced that Robby Sandler and Lizzie Hagstedt will be joining hosts Ebony Vines and Pamela Shandrow to talk about their new musical Hereville, based on the graphic novels by Barry Deutsch which will be presented in a concert reading for the first time in New York City on November 9, 2023.

The podcast episode is available now from the Click Here and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Find it at http://bpn.fm/theatregeeksanonymous

On this episode of the Theatre Geeks Anonymous podcast, Ebony and Pamela sit down with Robby Sandler and Lizzie Hagstedt to discuss their collaboration and the making of their new musical, Hereville, which will be presented in concert form at the Center for Jewish History on November 9, 2023 at 6:30pm EST. During their conversation they will discuss the backstory of this magical and moving piece about a young girl named Mirka coming of age in a world where fighting dragons isn't just a fantasy. Robby and Lizzie will share how the relevancy of this story and the collaboration of everyone who has been associated with it has contributed to its path.

The Theatre Geeks Anonymous podcast began in 2017 and is hosted by Pamela Shandrow and Ebony Vines. Ebony and Pamela began the podcast out of a desire to highlight shows that struggled to find their audiences during their initial runs and highlight the new work of creators and colleagues that they admire in the New York theater scene.

Based on the award-winning (and 2023 JewCie-Award-nominated) Hereville graphic novels by Barry Deutsch, this female-driven, family-friendly musical follows Mirka, an 11-year-old girl in a small Orthodox Jewish town. When Mirka meets a witch in the woods, she triggers a series of events that force a reckoning with the memory of her mother, her fractious relationship with her stepmother, and a meteor that could destroy Hereville altogether! At its core, Hereville is a musical for family audiences; a love story between a stepmother and stepchild as they navigate the formation of their blended family.

Robby is an autistic lyricist/librettist from Florence, Alabama, based in New York. They have been writing with Lizzie Hagstedt since undergrad at the University of Miami. They are an alum of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Advanced Workshop and the 92Y Musical Theater Development Lab where Hereville began developing.

As a lyricist/librettist, their work was featured on Jonathan Larson Grant winner Andy Roninson's Take A Ten podcast (Episode #6, “I Heart New York”). As a librettist, they wrote Introducing Molly Pope with its eponymous star at Ars Nova.

Lizzie is an actor/singer/musician/composer from Sayville, New York. She is the recipient of a Cross Arts Collaborative residency at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, a 2021 Jonathan Larson Grant finalist, and an alum of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Advanced Workshop.

In addition to Hereville, current projects include Sophie Blanchard's High-Flyin' Rock'n'Roll Extravaganza (Asolo Rep's Ground Floor Making Musicals), Oneida with Beth Blatt (The Tank NYC, Pallas Theatre Collective Table Read Award Winner, VOX Festival at Dartmouth College, Musical Theatre Factory), Looking for Ithaca with Gaby Rodriguez and Jess Shoemaker (Fall 2022 Asolo Repertory touring production), and her newest, Wild West Show with Lisa Helmi Johanson (winner Muriel O'Neil American Heritage Commission).

