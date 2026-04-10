The Tank To Present Their 2026 Gala: OFF-OFF-RUNWAY in May

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The Tank NYC will present their 2026 Gala: Off-Off Runway on Monday, May 4th (The First Monday in May). The event will begin with cocktails and dinner at The Crowne Plaza starting at 6pm, followed by the Gala Party at The Tank at 8pm.

Join in for Fashion's Biggest Night, where haute couture goes downtown. Strut the catwalk Off-Off-Runway to celebrate Stan Zimmerman, a creative force from Golden Girls to Gilmore Girls to The Tank-and now to the most anticipated red carpet of the year.

This year's Gala brings together artists and supporters for a night of style and spectacle: Hobnob with downtown celebrities. Catch a surprise performance. Squeeze into our bathroom for a selfie. The Tank has always been a home for work that takes risks. This year, we're inviting you to take one too-on the runway, on the dance floor, and in support of the next generation of boundary-pushing performances

The evening begins next door to The Tank at the Crowne Plaza hotel, with cocktail hour at 6pm and dinner at 7pm. The Tank will celebrate Gala honoree Stan Zimmerman with toasts, performances, fine dining, and good company.

8pm, Gala Party at The Tank, featuring an open bar, luxe party snacks, pop-up performances, and of course the Red Carpet.

The evening will be hosted by Mariyea (reigning Miss Bushwig 2025) with Tribute Speaker Paige Davis (host of the Emmy-nominated design-reality series Trading Spaces), Special Guest performer Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+; Mother of the Bride on Netflix; Rickie Vasquez on My So-Called Life), and Guest Speaker Pooya Mohseni (English at Roundabout Theater; The Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot with Playwrights Horizons), with a special appearance by Golem (and his human keepers, Ethan & Garrett).

The silent auction will include donated items and services from Barry's Bootcamp, BAM, House of Yes, Jacob's Pickles, Nitehawk Cinema, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, Shake Shack, St. Ann's Warehouse, Brooklyn Bowl, Company XIV, Madison Square Garden, Fort Hamilton Distillery, Clubbed Thumb, and more!

"I had the opportunity to meet Stan Zimmerman over 25 (almost 30) years ago as the writer of A Very Brady Sequel," said actor Christine Taylor. "Throughout his long career as a comedy screenwriter, he has penned episodes on hits like The Golden Girls and The Gilmore Girls bringing laughs to millions and many loving friends and acquaintances into his orbit.

Stan is a connector. He is a deep listener. When our paths have crossed over the years it's always been a joy. I was touched when Stan reached out to me this past year to join him onstage in an autobiographical play, Right before I go, a docudrama piece presented for suicide prevention month at The Tank in September. Directed by The Tank's Artistic Director, Meghan Finn, each evening was followed by a panel with mental health practitioners creating a forum for survivors and loved ones of those lost to suicide. The space allowed for open discussion, it was moving and powerful. It gave audiences and artists the chance to speak about a subject that too often is shrouded in fear and silence. For these shows, Stan was surrounded by kind collaborators. The community he has drawn performing this project from Los Angeles, to New York and most recently London is testament to his warm and giving heart. I am so pleased that The Tank is celebrating him on May 4th for their annual gala. The Tank makes an intimate and warm space for necessary and delicate stories to be shared with the communities that need to hear them. I hope you'll join them as they celebrate Stan and his legacy of kindness and artistry."

Ticket Levels

Editor-in-Chief & Co-Chairs - $4,000

"Everybody wants to be us." Lead the high profile host committee from a table for 8, with tableside champagne, and party to follow. "That's all."

House of Haute Couture - $1,200

Chanel, Dior, Givenchy? They have nothing on this table for 4, with party to follow.

Designer Duo - $600

A more iconic designer and muse duo than Calvin Klein and Kate Moss; enjoy dinner for 2 and party to follow.

Supermodel - $350

Influencers, actors, and pop stars may strut the red carpet, but you show them how it's done. This ticket takes you from magazine covers to dinner for one and party to follow.

Fashionista - $85

Trendsetter, It Girl, & Party Starter. We'll meet you at The Tank for an epic soiree—from 8pm to fashionably late.