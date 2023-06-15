The Tank has announced their Fall 2023 Core Productions for their 20th Anniversary season.

The fall season will begin with two productions as part of LimeFest – The Sitayana (or “How to Make an Exit”), by Lavina Jadhwani, directed by Sarah Shin and performed by Kendra Jain, running August 4-26 and Tia Talk, co-created and performed by Amelia Bethel and Karen Loewy Movilla, running August 5-27. The fall season will continue with Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California, byChloe Xtina, directed by Kaycie Sweeney, and staged at E’s Wholesome Foods in Brooklyn from August 17-September 2. Following that will be Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares, written by Christine Stoddard, from September 10-October 1; Mahinerator, byJerry Lieblich and performed by Obie Winner Steve Mellor from September 28-October 22; and As I Eat the World, written and performed by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Davis, from November 30-December 17.

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

“We couldn’t be more over-the-moon to support these remarkable new works which will feature dozens of emerging artists this season. We received over 80 submissions from an open call this year, and have selected a season of compelling premieres that we’re certain will dazzle Tank audiences,” said Meghan Finn, Artistic Director.

“We’re so excited to announce the first part of our 20th season with these six productions that range in tone, style, content, and even location. We hope that audiences will come to these productions to see the vibrancy of the artists of today,” said Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development.

The Tank’s LimeFest invites new works by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, nonbinary, or gender non-conforming to make way for more gender parity in the performing arts. Produced by Emma Richmond (Simon and His Shoes, Modern Swimwear), LimeFest is a great way to show your work at The Tank, get to know us, and build community with a bunch of cool people. The festival, featuring two Core Productions alongside Presented Works, is good, old-fashioned summer art fun.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now and will take place at The Tank (312 West 36th Street), except for Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California, as noted below. For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org/20th-anniversary-season

Details on the Fall 2023 season:

THE SITAYANA (OR “HOW TO MAKE AN EXIT”)

Part of LimeFest

By Lavina Jadhwani

Directed by Sarah Shin

Performed by Kendra Jain

Performances begin August 4, 2023

Limited run through August 26, 2023

The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater

The Sitayana is part Hindu epic, part coming of age story, and, ultimately, a break-up play. Adapted from the Sanskrit epic poem, The Ramayana, from Ram's wife, Sita's perspective, all twelve characters are performed by one actor.

The Sitayana is by Lavina Jadhwani, directed by Sarah Shin, performed by Kendra Jain and presented in association with Waves of Love. Bea Perez-Arche serves as stage manager, Hanna Yurfest is the assistant producer. Graphic design is by Kyra Tantao and advertising and marketing is by Cause Lab.

TIA TALK

Part of LimeFest

Co-created and performed by Amelia Bethel and Karen Loewy Movilla.

Performances begin August 5, 2023

Limited run through August 27, 2023

The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater

In Tia Talk, two Latinas, Karen and Amelia, try to prove their Latinidad to themselves and the audience by embodying every stereotype they have been fed by the media, their peers, and even their families. By using the structure of a talk show, they invite the audience to participate in their exploration of identity by building interactive segments, offering advice, and posing unanswerable questions. Karen and Amelia explore issues of identity, including body image, fetishization, and assimilation, and attempt to make sense of their place in the world.

JOAN OF ARC IN A SUPERMARKET IN CALIFORNIA

By Chloe Xtina

Directed by Kaycie Sweeney

Performances begin August 17, 2023

Limited run through September 2, 2023

E’s Wholesome Foods (98 Montgomery Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225)

Tickets on sale soon!

Frances odysseys down California's freeways in search of a supermarket where she once received a prophecy. As the supermarket waits for her, its teen girl employees are surveilled. Frances inches closer, California burns, and the supermarket transforms monstrously. Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California is an epic daydream that explores intuition, paranoia, and possession.

Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California is by Chloe Xtina, directed by Kaycie Sweeney, choreographed by Amelia Evans, and will feature Healy Knight, Maaike Laanstra-Corn, Izabel Mar, and Madeline Wasson. Scenic and costume design is by Cat Pfingst, sound design is by Ryan Gamblin, music is by Caroline Strickland and Mikaela Jane, and dramaturgy by Anna Mader. Maya Rajan is the assistant director and Tabitha Davidson is the stage manager.

MI ABUELA, QUEEN OF NIGHTMARES

Written by Christine Stoddard

Performances begin September 8, 2023

Limited run through October 1, 2023

The Tank’s 98 Seat Proscenium Theater

Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares follows Maya, a young Salvadoran-American, who navigates trauma and family mythology through magic and folklore as she comes of age in Phoenix, Arizona. Her story explores mother-daughter relationships, mixed race identity, being the child of an immigrant, growing up without a father, and using fantasy as a coping mechanism, while featuring movement and dance. Owls, jaguars, and cacti also make dream-like and delightful appearances.

MAHINERATOR

By Jerry Lieblich

Performed by Obie Winner Steve Mellor

Performances begin September 28, 2023

Limited run through October 22, 2023

The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater

Hrak! Tunely froth thine earliparts what for bespeaks Yours Trustly! In Mahinerator, an ambitious bureaucrat, two-time Obie winner Steve Mellor, speaking in a quasi-English pseudolect, tells his greatliest life story; a story of the banalation of the evilwise, of vacuumic compressulated ecocide.

AS I EAT THE WORLD

Written and performed by Luis Roberto Herrera

Direct by Scout Davis

Performances begin November 30, 2023

Limited run through December 17, 2023

The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater

A Latine man goes on a journey as to what brought him to a breaking point that may or may not destroy him. Navigating the ins and outs of the Latine culture, forced masculinity, and complete avoidance of mental wellness in order to be who he was expected to be, and what the outcome of that was. He confronts his eating disorders and mental health by attempting to literally eat the world.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company’s home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy(2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

