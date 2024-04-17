The Tank Announces Additional Artists For GHETTO ALCHEMY: A LUNCHROOM SURVIVAL GUIDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tank has announced the creative team and additional artists for their next Core Production, Ghetto Alchemy: A Lunchroom Survival Guide, written and performed by Maleek Rae and directed by amani meliyah, which will play May 2-19, 2024 at The Tank (312 West 36th Street). For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org/20th-anniversary-season

In addition to Rae, Ghetto Alchemy: A Lunchroom Survival Guide will feature opening performances by Imari Brown, Annalie Diatta, Antonio Jeffries, and Jamone Small. Voice over artists include Thomas Walter Booker, Imari Brown, Jonathan Buckingham, Kortnei Garrett, Joyce Gilbert, Antonio Jeffries, Hillary Jones, and Claudia Logan.

Ghetto Alchemy: A Lunchroom Survival Guide will feature scenic design by Ezekial Clare, lighting design by Si Nicole, projection design by meliyah and Clare, and sound design by Alicia Pilgrim, who is also the DJ for this production. Jonathan Buckingham is the Production Stage Manager and Esmé Maria Ng is the Line Producer. Amani Kojo is the co-marketing director and Sebastian Alexander Bass is the promotional photographer.

Ghetto Alchemy: A Lunchroom Survival Guide is an afrofuturist coming-of-age story that transports us from the outers of space to the rhythmic tables of a middle school lunchroom. This hip-hop solo show uses rap, poetry, and movement as liberation tools to help the main character travel back in time to gain the assistance of their middle school self to overcome current-day blockades, exploring puberty, socioeconomic status, and queer awakening. This show is a Sankofa offering. It's never too late to go back and get it. It's never too late to give 11-year-old you a hug.

The performance schedule for Ghetto Alchemy: A Lunchroom Survival Guide is as follows: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: There will be no performance on Sunday May 12. There will be an additional performance on Monday May 13 at 7pm.

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank's mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).