The Sol Project and the Latinx Playwrights Circle Announce LATINX THEATER STATE OF EMERGENCY

The Sol Project (Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director), the national theater initiative dedicated to amplifying Latinx voices and building a body of work for the new American theater, is proud to partner with the Latinx Playwrights Circle and announce Latinx Theater State of Emergency, an evening of excerpts from plays by the finalists of the inaugural Latinx Playwrights Circle Intensive Mentorship - Andres Osorio, Nilsa Reyna, Andrew Rincón, and Noelle Viñas - and a town hall conversation with members of the Latinx Playwrights Circle and The Sol Project, hosted by Primary Stages. The event is free and open to the public and begins at 8pm on Tuesday, December 10 at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street).

Across Latin America, people are revolting against corruption, challenging the status quo, fighting for their lives, and protesting against climate change. How do we, as Latinx artists in the US, show support? How do we join the fight for truth and justice? How can our art make an impact globally if our voices are being silenced and ignored locally? Through conversation and art sharing, we seek to engage in these questions and amplify our voices in the American Theatre and beyond.

David Mendizábal, Associate Artistic Director of The Sol Project, stated, "The Sol Project is thrilled to partner with the Latinx Playwrights Circle to bring to the forefront the urgency of the need for our stories to be represented in the American Theatre. We believe the alignment of both our organization's mission and values as well as the community building that this partnership and event brings will galvanize the movement towards greater representation on and off our stages."

Guadalís Del Carmen, Co-Artistic Director of Latinx Playwrights Circle, shared, "In a city where the largest ethnic group is the Latinx community, there is no excuse for our work to not be part of every season in every theater. From Hurricane María, to protests across Latin America, our community is brimming with stories that need to be told."

This event is open to the public and free with RSVP. For more information or to reserve your seats to this event, please go to: www.eventbrite.com/latinx-theater-state-of-emergency-tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You