The Sol Project Announces Complete Schedule For SOLFEST 2021

The Sol Project, the national theater initiative dedicated to amplifying Latinx voices and building a body of work for the new American theater, announced today full details for the fourth annual SolFest: A Latinx Theater Festival, produced in partnership with Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT), Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre, and North Star Projects, and in collaboration with La Gente. Marking Pregones/PRTT's return to in-person programming, the festival will be held in a hybrid structure this year with both in-person and digital events from September 19 - 23.

SolFest Producer and Founding Member of The Sol Project Adriana Gaviria stated, "We're thrilled to be returning for the fourth edition of SolFest, once again in partnership with the venerable Pregones/PRTT and with exciting new partnerships with Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre, North Star Projects, and La Gente. Using a hybrid format, we're able to continue our work of celebrating Latinx storytellers while also expanding access to audiences world-wide. This year's selections offer audiences opportunities to experience works both classical and contemporary, to think critically about legacy, issues of identity and representation in all aspects of the industry, and to once again gather safely to communally experience the performing arts."

SolFest 2021 will feature five days of expansive, hybrid programming, which will center playwrights, writers, storytellers, poets and performances with both in-person and online events. Projects will include works from classical to contemporary, solo and ensemble pieces and will be presented in English and Spanish.

For the first time, The Sol Project will also be partnering with the Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre and the Expand the Canon Festival. SolFest will kick off on Sunday September 19 with Reading #1 of the Expand the Canon Festival, A Happy Country written by Maruxa Vilalta and directed by Victoria Collado. The festival will culminate in a two-night live program at Pregones/PRTT.

"In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more grounding for the theater artist than to step onto the stage, and little that's as rewarding to theatergoers as a live performance. Pregones/PRTT is thrilled to reprise our partnership with The Sol Project for a fourth consecutive year, welcoming a live audience to the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater for the first time since January 2020," shared Rosalba Rolón, artistic director of Pregones/PRTT. "The five-day program brims with Latinx talent and extends its embrace beyond New York City with online events. This SolFest is an exuberant homecoming and we're all here for it!"

"I am thrilled to collaborate with SolFest on a crossover with the Expand the Canon festival," shared Mary Candler, Artistic Director of Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre. "Together, we get to amplify a beautiful classic, by a woman from Latin America, which simply needs to be produced, celebrated, and known. Through this collaboration, we have created an incredible team of artists whose work showcases the play as undeniably worthy of the theatrical canon."