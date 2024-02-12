The Players Theatre to Present Off-Broadway Premiere of MY TRUE LOVE This Spring

The Players Theatre will host the Off-Broadway Premiere of MY TRUE LOVE A Perfect Musical Fairytale by author and music director Ben Boecker. Directed by Carolyn Popadin, performances begin May 3.

MY TRUE LOVE A Perfect Musical Fairytale follows Cedarella, a witch who dreams of falling in love with a Perfect Prince, so she runs away from home to seek her One True Love in a Magic Land called ... "Magicland!" Ultimately, Cedarella must decide if she is willing to let go of the fairytale stereotypes of love she grew up with to make room for a real love that is honest, true, and incredibly empowering.

Appropriate for all ages, MY TRUE LOVE features a rollicking pop comedy score, a fast-paced book, and nonstop laughs, all while exploring complex themes including consent, empowerment and embracing your identity.

About the Cast

MY TRUE LOVE stars Mairead Connor (as Cedarella), Corey Jennings, Ruben Fernandez, Andrew McNamara, Camille Larsen, Livi Rose, Kate Keating, Julian Schenker, Phoenix Gould, and Joe Kassner. The production features costumes by Chloe Levy, lighting by Shino Frances, set by Michael Arriaga, choreography by Lauren Bobrow, and props and stage management by Lorrie Depellegrini. It is co-produced by Marilyn de Poto, TJ Shelton, Johanan Merino, Noah Steiner, Gabi Faye, Ryan Bauer-Walsh, and Our Love Fitz Productions.

Ben Boecker is a NYC- based composer-lyricist and teaching artist. In Fall 2022, he made his 54 Below debut with his solo show, "10 Years in New York." Ben served on the adjunct faculty of the Calhoun School for over eight years. Currently, he directs and music-directs the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue Purim Spiel (as featured in the New York Times), sings as a soloist with the First Presbyterian Church of Brooklyn (ranked in the top ten gospel choirs in NYC), and is on the adjunct faculty at Leman Prep Conservatory, the Dalton School, and Bank Street School For Children. He has been twice commissioned by Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, to write the original musicals, "Camp U! The Musical," and "Better Than a Bully: A Musical Fable." He is a member of the BMI Musical Theater Writing Workshop, the Dramatists' Guild, and Actors' Equity. www.benboecker.com

Carolyn Popadin is a NY-based teaching artist, director, and performer. She brings her passion and love of theatre to students while directing school musicals and incorporating theatre arts into class curriculums. She previously worked as an adjunct speech instructor at LIU Brooklyn and as a drama consultant for the Council Center of Brooklyn. Carolyn studied in the professional acting program with the British American Drama Academy in Oxford, UK, and has toured the US with The National Theatre for the Performing Arts. She has appeared in numerous East Coast, regional, and Off-Off Broadway productions. She is currently the co-director of Infinity Arts Studio LI and is a member of the theatre faculty at Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts.

How to Purchase Tickets

MY TRUE LOVE A Perfect Musical Fairytale runs May 3 - June 2, with performances Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 3pm and an additional performance Monday, May 6 at 7pm. The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York NY 10012 (accessible from the A,C,E trains at West 4th Street). Run-time: 100 minutes. Tickets are $42 - $65. Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 26. For tickets and more information visit www.mytruelovemusical.com.