The Off-Broadway League Launches 2023 Off-Broadway Toy Drive

The Off-Broadway League's annual Off-Broadway Toy Drive has begun. This year, the drive will benefit children at the Westhab-Hudson Family Residence and the Clinton Family Residence in Hell’s Kitchen.
Those who donate a new, unwrapped toy worth $10 or more will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a participating Off-Broadway show of their choice.
Toys can be donated by purchasing on any online retailer and shipping directly to:
The Theater Center
210 West 50th Street, 4th Floor
New York, New York, 10019
Or, you are welcome to drop off toys at:
The Theater Center
210 West 50th Street, 4th Floor
(between Broadway and 8th Ave)
M-F and Sun from 10am-6pm
Learn more at
