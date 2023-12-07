The Off-Broadway League Launches 2023 Off-Broadway Toy Drive

Those who donate a new, unwrapped toy worth $10 or more will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a participating Off-Broadway show of their choice.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

The Off-Broadway League's annual Off-Broadway Toy Drive has begun. This year, the drive will benefit children at the Westhab-Hudson Family Residence and the Clinton Family Residence in Hell’s Kitchen.

Those who donate a new, unwrapped toy worth $10 or more will receive a voucher for a free ticket to a participating Off-Broadway show of their choice. 

Toys can be donated by purchasing on any online retailer and shipping directly to:

The Theater Center
210 West 50th Street, 4th Floor
New York, New York, 10019

Or, you are welcome to drop off toys at:

The Theater Center
210 West 50th Street, 4th Floor
(between Broadway and 8th Ave)
M-F and Sun from 10am-6pm

Learn more at Click Here.


