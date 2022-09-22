The McKittrick Hotel to Present HALLOWEEN BALL: THE LOST GARDEN in October

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, has announced its highly anticipated annual celebration, Halloween Ball: The Lost Garden. The hotel will open its doors into the wee hours on Friday 10/28, Saturday 10/29, and Monday 10/31.

"The realities of life at this moment in time are the true horror," said Creative Director, Croydon Leo. "In our Lost Garden, heavenly and earthly delights intertwine for a mythical celebration of decadence and jubilation. Descend deep within the walls of the legendary McKittrick Hotel for its grandest, most magnificent soirée yet - where nature brings forth renewal and life is exquisitely beautiful."

Tickets for Standard Entry to the party start from $139 per person and include an open bar. Revelers can enhance the evening on Oz's List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir bar for the evening. Maximilian's Champagne Table tickets include Oz's benefits plus a reserved table in the Grand Ballroom.

To allow swift and safe entry, Standard tickets will be timed between 9:30PM and 11PM. Late Night entry is also available from 12:30 to 1:30AM. Guests are encouraged to dress in elemental, animal, and floral-themed costumes inspired by nature and must be at least 21 to attend with valid ID.

In addition, guests may attend a performance of Sleep No More before the party. Tickets for Sleep No More and Halloween Ball: The Lost Garden start from $243 per person. Entry begins at 6PM. Pricing is subject to change.

Previous themes include The Witches' Ball (2021), Hitchcock Halloween (2019), Inferno (2014-15, 2017-18), Supercinema: Movie Monsters (2016), The Curse of the Mummy (2013), Carnival des Corbeaux (2012), The Darkest Shadow, Night of the Apparitions, The Last Rendez-Vous, Aphrodite's Revenge, and La Danse Macabre (2011).

Guests are welcome to dine at the hotel's rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before or after the event. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

Sleep No More and Speakeasy Magick are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198512®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmckittrickhotel.com%2Fevents%2Fhalloween-2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick, and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car. Guests are also welcome to the hotel's rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green (@gallowgreen).

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year's Eve.

Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT SLEEP NO MORE

UK-based Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.

Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), BEATRICE MINNS (Design Associate), and LIVI VAUGHAN (Design Associate).

Sleep No More is produced by EMURSIVE (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. EMURSIVE produces immersive theatre in extraordinary places.

For additional information, visit www.sleepnomorenyc.com.