Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The McKittrick Hotel to Present HALLOWEEN BALL: THE LOST GARDEN in October

Descend deep within the walls of the legendary McKittrick Hotel for its grandest, most magnificent soirée yet.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  
The McKittrick Hotel to Present HALLOWEEN BALL: THE LOST GARDEN in October

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, has announced its highly anticipated annual celebration, Halloween Ball: The Lost Garden. The hotel will open its doors into the wee hours on Friday 10/28, Saturday 10/29, and Monday 10/31.

"The realities of life at this moment in time are the true horror," said Creative Director, Croydon Leo. "In our Lost Garden, heavenly and earthly delights intertwine for a mythical celebration of decadence and jubilation. Descend deep within the walls of the legendary McKittrick Hotel for its grandest, most magnificent soirée yet - where nature brings forth renewal and life is exquisitely beautiful."

Tickets for Standard Entry to the party start from $139 per person and include an open bar. Revelers can enhance the evening on Oz's List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir bar for the evening. Maximilian's Champagne Table tickets include Oz's benefits plus a reserved table in the Grand Ballroom.

To allow swift and safe entry, Standard tickets will be timed between 9:30PM and 11PM. Late Night entry is also available from 12:30 to 1:30AM. Guests are encouraged to dress in elemental, animal, and floral-themed costumes inspired by nature and must be at least 21 to attend with valid ID.

In addition, guests may attend a performance of Sleep No More before the party. Tickets for Sleep No More and Halloween Ball: The Lost Garden start from $243 per person. Entry begins at 6PM. Pricing is subject to change.

Previous themes include The Witches' Ball (2021), Hitchcock Halloween (2019), Inferno (2014-15, 2017-18), Supercinema: Movie Monsters (2016), The Curse of the Mummy (2013), Carnival des Corbeaux (2012), The Darkest Shadow, Night of the Apparitions, The Last Rendez-Vous, Aphrodite's Revenge, and La Danse Macabre (2011).

Guests are welcome to dine at the hotel's rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before or after the event. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

Sleep No More and Speakeasy Magick are also currently running at the hotel. For tickets and information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198512®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmckittrickhotel.com%2Fevents%2Fhalloween-2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick, and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car. Guests are also welcome to the hotel's rooftop garden bar and restaurant, Gallow Green (@gallowgreen).

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year's Eve.

Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

For additional information, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.

ABOUT SLEEP NO MORE

UK-based Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.

Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), BEATRICE MINNS (Design Associate), and LIVI VAUGHAN (Design Associate).

Sleep No More is produced by EMURSIVE (Jonathan Hochwald, Arthur Karpati, and Randy Weiner, principals) in association with Rebecca Gold productions. EMURSIVE produces immersive theatre in extraordinary places.

For additional information, visit www.sleepnomorenyc.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Second Annual Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival Set For OctoberSecond Annual Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival Set For October
September 22, 2022

Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) and Blackboard Plays have announced the festival programming for the nationally recognized 2nd Annual Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival, taking place virtually from October 20 - November 14, 2022.
ANGELS AMONG US Comes to the Yorktown Stage in Westchester County's Yorktown HeightsANGELS AMONG US Comes to the Yorktown Stage in Westchester County's Yorktown Heights
September 22, 2022

Elise Maurine Milner, up and coming New York playwright/producer is bringing her first show since the pandemic, back to the stage! 'Angels Among Us' debuted on Off Broadway in 2017 and 2018 in Manhattan and is now headed to the regional off Broadway theater, the Yorktown Stage in Westchester County's Yorktown Heights!
Photos: First Look at WEIGHTLESS Off-Broadway Premiere at WP TheaterPhotos: First Look at WEIGHTLESS Off-Broadway Premiere at WP Theater
September 21, 2022

Production photos have been released for the Off-Broadway stage premiere of The Kilbane’s soaring and dynamic indie rock musical Weightless, which is now in previews at WP Theater for a limited engagement through October 16th, 2022. See the photos here!
Lorraine Hansberry Statue 'To Sit A While' to Return to New York at Astor Place During A RAISIN IN THE SUN PerformancesLorraine Hansberry Statue 'To Sit A While' to Return to New York at Astor Place During A RAISIN IN THE SUN Performances
September 21, 2022

During A RAISIN IN THE SUN’s preview performances through Opening Night, theatergoers will be able to visit To Sit A While, a statue of Lorraine Hansberry by sculptor Alison Saar, at Astor Place.
Sierra Boggess, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 30th Season GalaSierra Boggess, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 30th Season Gala
September 21, 2022

Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Artistic Director) has announced additional casting for their upcoming 30th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 24 at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street). The star-studded cast will be celebrating Abingdon’s milestone 30th anniversary as ATC honors Tony Award winner David Zippel and ATC Board President DMW Greer. 