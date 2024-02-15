The Harlem Chamber Players Sell Out Their 16th Annual Black History Month Celebration Concert

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture presents The Harlem Chamber Players' 16th Annual Black History Month Celebration. Harpist Ashley Jackson will open with Take Me to the Water for solo harp from her recent album, Ennanga, followed by Mar Calmo from Recife for solo harp, strings, and percussion with members of The Harlem Chamber Players. This concert will take place on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 6:30 PM.

The featured guest artist is Nathalie Joachim who will perform her latest work, Ki moun ou ye, from her album, which will be released on February 16th. In Ki moun ou ye Nathalie Joachim asks, "Who are you?" This is a question Nathalie has been answering since her previous album Fanm d'Ayiti, a love letter to Haitian women, the foremothers of Haitian music, and the matriarchs in her personal life.

The multi-disciplinary performing artist Helga Davis will host this event.

* The Harlem Chamber Players will have a standby line.

PROGRAM

Rhiannon Giddens At the Purchaser's Option with Variations

Alice Coltrane Radhe-Shyam for Solo Harp with String Quintet

João Luiz Rezende Mar Calmo from for Solo Harp and String Quintet arranged by Ashley Jackson

Nathalie Joachim Ki moun ou ye

ARTISTS

Nathalie Joachim, voice and flute

Helga Davis, host

Ashley Jackson, harp

Philip Payton, violin

Edward W. Hardy, violin

Kayla Williams, viola

Rahel Lulseged, cello

Anthony Morris, double bass

Scott Still, marimba

Colleen Bernstein, bells

The non-profit Harlem Chamber Players Inc., is an ethnically diverse collective of professional classical musicians dedicated to bringing high-caliber, affordable, accessible live classical music to people in the Harlem community and beyond. The Harlem Chamber Players help build diverse audiences for classical music through community and educational outreach as well as collaborations with other arts organizations, schools and cultural institutions. The Harlem Chamber Players promote an appreciation for live classical music, local community access to the arts and arts inclusion.

Accessibility requests can be made by e-mail accessibility@nypl.org.