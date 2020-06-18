The Alternative Theater Company Announces The Cast Of BelieveAbility Reading

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Alternative Theater Company presents BELIEVEABILITY, the July 12th Second Virtual Reading in a series of 10-minute original plays that explore the subject of faith from refreshing and relevant points of view.

The Alternative Theater Company is excited to announce a diverse dynamic cast for its second virtual Live-streaming event, BelieveAbility,a benefit for the company and The Actors Fund.

The second set of these FREE readings in the series will take place:

SUNDAY JULY 12th, 2020 at 7:00pm on FACEBOOK which will be live-streaming here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1418997534973310/

.For those without Facebook access, contact BelieveAbility.Info to make arrangements.

Plays include; Holy Corona by Sholeh Wolpe, director Kim Sharp. A pregnant mother(Tina Duong/Once on this Island) sneaks into a church during the height of Covid-19 quarantine to pray to the Virgin Mary (Erinn Holmes/Water Melts, One Life to Live). She is in for a big surprise.

And Field Service by Thomas J. Misuraca, director Michael Susko. When Ben (Charles Anthony Burks/Taming of the Shrew, Chris Rock) and Marie (Carolina Solino/Marismo) visit Trevor (Andrew Mauney/Connections)and Brett(Rhameell Missouri-Burke/King Kong) to teach them "God's word" the gay couple decides to teach them a lesson and return the favor. What follows is a debate over religion and sexuality and all's fair in love and mimosas!

The other plays are:

Blind Larks by Christine Foster, Directed by Christine Cirker

Hijab at First Sight by Phil Darg, Directed by Jean Tait

Nothing by Fred Kempner, Directed by David Malinsky

Mother's Day by Michael Susko, Directed by Celine Havard

Strong Meds and Jewish Guilt by Logann Grayce, Directed by Judy Dodd and

Leaning by Chandra Thomas, Directed by Rosalyn Coleman Williams.

Rounding out the cast are: Jeff Prewitt, Sherifa Abudulai, Ra'Chelni M. WeirII, Jared Sheinberg, Lorenza Bernasconi, Emily Cordes, Ellen Toomey, Bowie Dunwoody, Arianne Recto, Russ Cusick, Jesse Charles Friedman, Samantha Wendorf, Stephanie Brumsey, Florence Pape, Lilia Shrayfer, Lynnette R.Freeman, Jennifer Fouche, LaTonia Phipps.

As a Benefit to raise funds for TATCO and The Actors Fund optional tax deductible donations are being accepted to support actors. To donate to the Actor's Fund on behalf of this event http://actorsfund.org/BelieveAbility

For More information: BelieveAbility.Info or https://www.facebook.com/events/1418997534973310/

TalkBack following the reading.

The BelieveAbility series is to culminate in an Off-Broadway Showcase Production in the Fall/Winter 2020.

