The Acting Company Will Honor Stephen McKinley Henderson at 'Fantastic Journeys' Gala

The Acting Company has announced that Stephen McKinley Henderson will receive the John Houseman Award Honor, and William H. Wright II will receive the Joan M. Warburg Award Honor, as part of The Acting Company’s “Fantastic Journeys” Gala on Monday, April 29. Additional details and performers to be announced in the next few weeks.

This one-night-only event will celebrate more than a half a century of developing emerging actors by bringing classics and new plays across the US on fantastic journeys that have changed the American cultural landscape. The evening will include a cocktail hour that begins at 6:30 PM, followed by a silent auction, special guests, performances, dancing and a gourmet dinner.

“The Acting Company is thrilled to honor exemplary Actor, Director, Mentor and Professor of Acting, two-time Tony Award nominee, Obie Award winner, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Lifetime Achievement Award winner Stephen McKinley Henderson with the John Houseman Award,” said Artistic Director Kent Gash. “A veteran of theatre, film and television, Mr. Henderson has created an impressive body of work originating varied and indelible roles for nearly 50 years, written by Pulitzer Prize winning playwrights August Wilson and Stephen Adly Guirgis among many others. Without the work of Stephen McKinley Henderson many of us would not have careers. He is the gold standard of excellence that we aspire to reach."

Board Secretary Lori-Ann Wynter, who sits on the Event Committee, remarked, “We are thrilled to salute the consummate philanthropist William H. Wright II with The Joan M. Warburg Civic Engagement Award. Not only does he sit on the boards of the Municipal Arts Society, Mount Sinai Hospital System, and New York City Ballet, he chairs the Doris Duke Foundation and donates to Yale College, our alma mater where we first met as undergraduates.”

Timothy K. Saunders Jr. and Tejal P. Wadhwani serve as Co-chairs for the event. The Gala Committee includes J. Barclay Collins II, Peter H. Darrow, Cheryl L. Davis, Olivia Fussell, Margot Harley, Dana Ivey, Jessie McClintock Kelly, Ezra Knight, Dakin Matthews, Angela Pierce, John Rando, Randy Stuzin, Rosemary Spaziani, Richard J. Reilly, Jr., Louis Rodriguez, Roslyn Ruff, Earl D. Weiner, Nancy Bendiner Weiss, and Lori-Ann Wynter.

Tickets and tables for the “Fantastic Journeys” Gala on Monday, April 29 are available for purchase by calling 212-258-3111 or by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291550®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheactingcompany.org%2Fgala?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.