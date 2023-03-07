Thalia Spanish Theatre Inc. to Celebrate International Women's Day With FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE

Thalia Spanish Theatre Inc. will present a free special event in celebration of International Women's Day, Bilingual Round Table: FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE, a conversation with the creators of the bilingual world premiere of Mom's Playlist Las Canciones De Mamá on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30pm at Instituto Cervantes (211 East 49th Street).

One of the most important contemporary Playwrights from Spain, Ana Graciani, the prestigious American Translator Iride Lamartia-Lens (co-editor of ESTRENO Contemporary Spanish Plays) and the award-winning Spanish Director/Producer Angel Gil Orrios (Artistic Director of the Thalia Spanish Theatre of New York) will explore their collaboration FROM THE PAGE TO THE STAGE, the demands of translation in production, and the director's staging concept working on a bilingual world premiere production with the same cast in two languages.

As part of TeatroFest NYC 2023, the citywide festival of live drama, dance, music and conversations with Latin artists, Thalia Spanish Theatre Inc. has also announced today the bilingual world premiere of Mom's Playlist Las Canciones De Mamá, an intimate but universal dramedy with music & popular songs that reflects on the always complex relationship between mothers and daughters. In celebration of International Women's Month and as part.

The caretaker of an old woman who is in a nursing home goes to her apartment to make her a playlist of her favorite songs to help her keep her memory alive. There she runs into the daughter of the old woman who never goes to visit her mother and has put the apartment up for sale.

Mom's Playlist Las Canciones De Mamá will play for four weeks only from March 3 to 26, 2023, alternating performances in English and in Spanish at Thalia Spanish Theatre (41-17 Greenpoint Avenue, Sunnyside, Queens, NY 11104).Performances in English will take place Fridays at 8pm and Saturdays at 3pm and performances in Spanish will take place Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 4pm.

Tickets are priced at $35 and $32 for students and seniors. For more information, please visit www.thaliatheatre.org.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF TEATROS LATINOS NY

MISSION - The mission of Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY is to provide among its members a common platform for leadership development, strategic resource sharing and building brand visibility.

VISION - The Alliance envisions a theater landscape in which the Latino Theater is positioned as a powerhouse of creative and cultural energy, enriching people's lives, promoting tolerance, and contributing to the City's growth and well-being.

MEMBERS - The eight member theaters of the Alliance represent a vibrant movement within the NYC theater scene and have been producing and launching Latin theater works and artists for decades. They are:

Teatro Circulo - https://teatrocirculo.org/

IATI Theater - https://www.iatitheater.org/

International Arts Relations (INTAR) - https://www.intartheatre.org/

LATEA Theatre - https://teatrolatea.org/

Pregones Theater/PRTT - https://pregonesprtt.org/

Repertorio Español - https://repertorio.nyc/

Teatro SEA - https://teatrosea.org/

Thalia Spanish Theater - https://thaliatheatre.org/

In November 2022 The Alliance was awarded a prestigious Medalla de Oro from Spain's Academy of Scenic Arts in Madrid for the group's vital work in theater.

The Medalla de Oro is the Academy's highest distinction awarded to institutions with an extraordinary track record and an essential role in the dissemination and practice of performing arts.