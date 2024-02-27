Teatro Círculo to Launch 30th Anniversary Season with Three World Premieres

This 30th Anniversary season Teatro Círculo is back to its home venue at 64 East 4th Street in Manhattan featuring three world premieres exploring the United States colonization of Puerto Rico, migration, and the history of Tango.

This season includes the world premiere of LÍO by Ian Robles, member of the 2023-24 cohort of The Tow Foundation Playwright Residency Program, the world premiere of a bilingual play for the entire family written and directed by Diana Chery-Ramírez, and the world premiere of a Tango show written by Maurizio Najt.

Teatro Círculo, one of New York City's leading nonprofit Spanish language theatre companies, launches its 30th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of LÍO by Puerto Rican playwright Ian Robles, who was selected by the company after a thorough process of interviews with Latinx writers to be part of the proposal for The Tow Playwright-in-Residence Program that offers playwrights the opportunity to focus on their craft, gain experience and insight into all aspects of the nonprofit theater world and debut their work. Teatro Círculo is grateful to The Tow Foundation for selecting them as the first Spanish language company in their Playwright-in-Residence Program.

LÍO takes the audience to July of 1898 in Puerto Rico when American troops have stormed its Southern coast at the end of the Spanish-American War. Lío, a young Puerto Rican fisherman, helps a US marine that was left behind by his troop. As they both struggle to communicate, time bends and Lío suddenly finds himself trapped inside a cyclical nightmare of colonial exploitation and trampled identity. Directed by Mario Colón, LÍO will be performed March 15-31, 2024 on the Main Stage starring Jorge Sánchez Díaz*, Bryan J. Cortés* and Karina Curet. (*Appears through the courtesy of Actor's Equity Association.)

The second world premiere production, LOS GARABATOS DE LA Luna: A TALE OF WISHES, TRAVELERS, AND DOODLES written and directed by Colombian artist Diana Chery-Ramírez will be on the Main Stage on April 5-21, 2024. In this bilingual play for the entire family, small travelers with big hearts meet on a difficult journey to visit The Moon where she will grant them a wish only if they make it on time and decipher a secret message. LOS GARABATOS DE LA Luna features Jessica Florí, Johary Ramos*, Fernando Gazzaniga, Sandra Gopuzzes, Fernando Contreras*, Adriana Sananes* and Eva Cristina Vásquez (*Appears through the courtesy of Actor's Equity Association) with Nathanael Morales as the Sound Designer and Music Producer, and Pablo Zinger as the Musical Director.

The third show of the Teatro Círculo's 30th Anniversary season will be The Jeffrey & Paula Gural DANCEseries2024 presentation of Jurukán Production's world premiere TANGO UNTANGLED written by Argentinian musician Maurizio Najt and directed by Rubén Darío Cruz.

More than a performance, TANGO UNTANGLED takes the audience on a journey through time and rhythm delving into the history of Tango. From lonely whispers to passionate steps, its performers invite us to explore the soul of Tango, a dance born from the immigrant spirit.

Featuring dancers Andrés Bravo, Ruth Hernández, Carolina Jaurena, and Carlos Mario Urrego, with musicians Melisa Atoyan (violin), David Hodges (bandoneon), Maurizio Najt (piano) and Sofía Tosello (singer), TANGO UNTANGLED will be performed April 12-21, 2024 on Teatro Círculo's Second Stage.

Lío, Los garabatos de la Luna and Tango Untangled are part of Teatro Fest NYC 2024, a festival of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos of New York, including Iati Theater, INTAR, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Repertorio Español, Teatro LATEA, Teatro SEA, Thalia Spanish Theatre and Teatro Círculo.

Where: TEATRO CÍRCULO, 64 East 4th Street, between Bowery and Second Avenue in Manhattan. ADA Accessible. Trains: 6 to Astor Place, R or W to 8th Street-NYU, F to 2 Avenue

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT https://teatrocirculo.org/tickets/

For more information visit https://teatrocirculo.org/

To connect with Teatro Círculo via social media: Facebook (@teatro.circulo.7), Instagram (@teatrocirculonyc) and X (formerly Twitter) (@TeatroCirculoE4).