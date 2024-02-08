Taproot To Present Staged Reading Of ANTISTROPHE At The Tank

The staged reading will take place on Monday, February 19th at 7pm at The Tank, one of New York's foremost developers of new works.

Taproot To Present Staged Reading Of ANTISTROPHE At The Tank

Taproot in association with the Tank will present a staged reading of Antistrophe, a new play by Sarah Cuneo. Antistrophe tells the story of Jane, who, in the wake of dropping the legal charges against her rapist, begins to have visions of the ancient prophet Cassandra. What follows is a magical, mythical blurring of reality and fantasy as Jane attempts to answer what justice should look like - and if closure is even possible in the wake of indelible trauma.

The play - written by a Dramatists Guild Foundation 2024 National Playwriting Fellows semifinalist - deals with themes of consent, justice, and healing with humor and honesty. A kitchen sink drama interrupted by a magical realist fantasy, Antistrophe sparkles with juxtaposition: modernity and antiquity, language and movement, realism and magic.

Directed by Kelly McCready (Cherry Jam, She Is A Shipwreck), Antistrophe features Sarah Cuneo (The Golden Age of Content, Eulalia: A Bedtime Story) as JANE, Megan Medley (She Said She Said, Cherry Jam) as ABBY, Maeve Brady (The Whale in the Hudson, Bug Play) as CASSANDRA, JT O'Connor (The Gilded Age, The Wolf of Wall Street) as DAVE, and Anita Castillo-Halvorssen (Harlem, The Good Fight), Ashley J Hicks (Atlas, Night Court), and Rachel Black Spaulding (FBI: Most Wanted, Her Turn) as the CHORUS. The reading will also feature a fully realized soundscape designed by Kelly McCready.

The staged reading will take place on Monday, February 19th at 7pm at The Tank, one of New York's foremost developers of new works: 312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018.

Tickets begin at $15 and are available on the Tank's website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291127®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthetanknyc.org%2Fcalendar-1%2F2024%2F1%2F19%2Fantistrophe?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




