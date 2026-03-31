THREE WOMEN Musical to Have World Premiere at Theater for the New City

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The world premiere of Three Women, an exciting new country western musical by Ted Zurkowski, will run from April 16 to May 3, 2026, at the Theater for the New City, under the direction of Lynnea Benson.

Three Women explores love, betrayal, and the complexities of family against the backdrop of the country western music scene. The story follows Billy, a country star portrayed by composer and lyricist Ted Zurkowski, returning to Nashville after a grueling nationwide tour—only to find his carefully constructed life beginning to unravel. As long-buried secrets surface, the line between humor and heartbreak blurs, revealing the consequences of his impulsive choices. Caught between his wife Bonnie, the reserved Lady, and the free-spirited Ruby, Billy spirals through emotional turmoil that feels both intimate and explosive. With its rich storytelling and original score, the production echoes the spirit of classic country legends like Waylon Jennings, Tammy Wynette, and Buck Owens.

The production features a cast led by Ted Zurkowski as Billy, alongside Gina Simone Pemberton as Bonnie, Kaylyn Buehler as Lady, and Erica Cafarelli as Ruby. They are joined by Elizabeth Ruf and Steve Taylor as Billy’s parents, and DazMann Still as his brother Jake, bringing depth, humor, and emotional complexity to this richly layered story. The onstage band—Denny McDermott on drums and Paul Page on bass—underscores the action, infusing the production with the raw energy and authenticity of a live country western performance.