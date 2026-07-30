THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS Immersive Play to Open in Greenpoint

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THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS, a new immersive play inspired by the works of Anton Chekhov, is set to run inside a fully built office environment at Loft Story in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Written by Bixby Elliot and directed by Jack Dentinger, the production places audience members inside a fictional tech company called Füfl, where they take on the role of newly hired employees moving through overlapping storylines of romance, betrayal and workplace disillusionment as a new hire disrupts the office dynamic.

The production runs at Loft Story (748 Manhattan Avenue, Greenpoint, Brooklyn) August 12th through August 22nd. More information is available at www.wholeskyalldiamonds.com.

THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS is set inside a tech company on the verge of explosive success or possible collapse. At Füfl, what began as a revolution, a dream not just of changing the internet, but of transforming the very way humans communicate, has, for its employees, become just another job… another grind. But as a new hire upends the orbit of everyone at the company, romance, betrayal and heartbreak spread through the office like a slow-motion server crash. Inspired by the worlds created by Anton Chekhov, the play explores how painful it is to connect in this über-connected world. How do we say what needs to be said when we can't find the words? Or when there are no words?

Created by an artistic team that includes numerous veterans of the acclaimed immersive productions Sleep No More and The Death of Rasputin, THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS invites audiences to chart their own journey through the performance as characters, conversations, and discoveries emerge all around them. Audience members become part of the company's daily life, checking in as new hires moving through the workplace and experiencing the story from constantly shifting perspectives.

'I'm beyond excited to let audiences loose inside Füfl! This is a play you step into,' says playwright Bixby Elliot. 'Follow Mickey and you'll get one story; follow Dara and you'll get a completely different, possibly more emotionally devastating one. It's funny, it's heartbreaking, and it changes every single night depending on who you decide to stalk through the office. Basically, come for the tech satire, stay because you've accidentally fallen in love with a fictional software engineer.'

Cast and Creative Team

The cast of THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS features Adam Griffith (Mickey), Zoë Laiz (Jumee), Jake Ryan Lozano (Forrest), Eric Wiegand (Far), Lucy York Struever (Dara), and Aigner Mizzelle (Elena).

The creative team also includes Associate Director Yesenia Ayala; Production Designer Olivia Vaughn Hern; Video and Installation Designer Geoff Bailey; Casting Director Paul E. Davis; Co-Stage Manager, Carolyn Carothers; Co-Stage Manager Hope Kay; Choreographer Ahmad Simmons; Intimacy Director Maria Hubbard; Mime Master Timiki Salinas.

Hope Kay, Lucy York Struever, Adam Griffith, Alex Wanebo, and Carson McCalley round out the producing team.

Performances of THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm.

Meet the Cast and Creative Team

Bixby Elliot (Playwright) is a queer writer for theater, film, and television and just wrapped as staff writer on Peacock's Five Star Weekend (starring Jennifer Garner, Chloë Sevigny, Regina Hall, and Gemma Chan), premiering in July 2026. He is currently developing the novel Orient for television with Kimi Stein Productions and adapting the novel Helen of Nowhere for Yoki, Inc. His plays have been produced in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and beyond. I Love You St. Petersburg! was published by Samuel French, and Time Out magazine selected Bixby's Abraham Lincoln Was a Fggt as one of its 'Top 10 Plays of the Year.' His short film The Yellow Sponge Is the Dish Sponge—which he wrote, produced, and starred in—has screened at more than 30 film festivals, earning Best Short, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor honors, as well as the Grand Prize at the Oscar-qualifying Rhode Island Film Festival. He graduated from the MFA Playwriting Program at Columbia University. He is the founder of Upstate+Theater (alongside Danielle Frimer and Paul Davis), a project to create a theatrical hub for exciting new work in the Hudson Valley.

Jack Dentinger (Director) is a director, writer, and producer of theater, film and live experiences. As a co-founder of the devising collective, The Bellwether Project, Jack's theatrical work has been featured at Ars Nova, Irondale, Vineyard Arts Project, and more. His film work includes the gender-bending serial killer comedy Aquamarine (director) which screened at over 30 festivals worldwide, Goodnight (Creative Producer, Sundance 2025), Get Lost (Bentonville Film Festival, 2025), and a series of music videos and concert films. Since 2022, Jack has worked with director Jonas Åkerlund in development and production on projects such as the documentary Metallica Saved My Life, Madonna's Celebration Tour: Live in Rio, and 2026's Billy Idol Should Be Dead. He is a graduate of the John Wells Directing Program at Carnegie Mellon's School of Drama (BFA).

Lucy York Struever (Dara) was an original cast member of Sleep No More (NYC), performed in the Tony Award-winning revival of Angels in America, and recently created the role of Petra in The Death of Rasputin, a new immersive production. She is from Baltimore and studied theater, dance, and economics. She co-wrote and co-directed the animated short film Death and the Lady, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival and is part of The New Yorker's Screening Room series.

Adam Griffith (Mickey) is a multifaceted artist and award-winning actor from San Jose, California. He has an extensive background in immersive theatre, including creating the role of Felix in The Death of Rasputin and performing for six-and-a-half years with Punchdrunk's Sleep No More (New York City and Shanghai). He has performed at The Wild Project, the Edinburgh Fringe, San Francisco Playhouse, and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. He has produced, directed, and edited several short films and web series, served as director of photography on many others, appeared on HBO, and worked with Wong Kar-wai in Shanghai. He trained at The Barrow Group, the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, and with Heidi Marshall. He holds a BFA in Theatre Performance from Hofstra University. Instagram: @adamlukegriffith

Aigner Mizzelle (Elena) is a NYC based multi-hyphenate creative. She earned her BFA from NYU Tisch, training with Playwrights' Horizons Acting Studio and the Experimental Theater Wing. She originated the role of Latrice in Lyon's Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway. Her work in nicHi douglas' (pray) earned her her first Lucille Lortel Award. Other Off-Broadway work includes The Cotillion, 7 Minutes, Nina. Television work includes 'Poker Face.' She is now a two-time Lucille Lortel Award Winner, most recently in the category of Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play, a Drama League Award Nominee in the category of Distinguished Performer, and an Outer Critics Circle Nominee in the category of Outstanding Lead Performer in Off-Broadway for her work as Lil in The Monsters.

Eric Wiegand (Far) is a New York based actor. Broadway: Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Plaza Suite. Regional: Empire Records, We Are Among Us. TV: 'Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy', 'Tiny Beautiful Things', 'Law & Order: SVU', 'Outsiders'. Education: Carnegie Mellon University, LAMDA. D&D on YouTube: 'Please Don't Kill Us' (@pdkushow).

Zoë Laiz (Jumee) (she/her) is a New York and Western MA based actor. She most recently appeared leading the world premiere of 1999 by Stacey Isom Cambell at WAM Theatre. Zoë has performed in New York, internationally, and regionally; her career began at Shakespeare & Company, where she has appeared in several productions across eight seasons, including As You Like It (Celia), Macbeth (Hecate), and 4000 Miles (Amanda), for which she received a Berkshire Theatre Award nomination and acclaim from the Wall Street Journal. Zoë had the privilege of workshopping an iteration of this play in collaboration with Invulnerable Nothings, and is thrilled to be part of its continued journey!

Jake Ryan Lozano (Forrest) is an artist based in Brooklyn, NY via San Antonio, TX. MFA Yale School of Drama '18. Upcoming: Lucas Reyes in Gears of War: E-Day (XBOX/The Coalition) & a yet to be announced character in GTA VI (Rockstar). Recent Next Up For You Cast Set for THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at The Public Photos: Rosie O'Donnell Celebrates Opening Night of COMMON KNOWLEDGE Review Roundup: THE GIN GAME, Starring Debra Winger and Arliss Howard 2026 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Will Feature a New Rockettes Number and New Technology Browse More Local BWW FOR YOU

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