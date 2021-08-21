THE WANDERER Cast Will Perform as Part of Taste of Tennis Event

The much anticipated musical about the life of Dion DiMucci, The Wanderer, will perform alongside performances from Chicago and Waitress at this year's Premier Culinary and Tennis Experience Taste of Tennis event at Tavern on the Green on Thursday August 26th. The event celebrates both the return of tennis and theater in NYC. The Johnny Smyth Band, featuring tennis great John McEnroe will also perform.

The Wanderer cast includes Michael Wartella, Lance Roberts, Jess LeProtto, Jasmine Rogers, Stephen Cerf, and Billy Finn.

The Wanderer is directed by Kenneth Ferrone, written by Charles Messina and produced by Jill Menza and Charles Messina.